iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Maharashtra Corporation Ltd Share Price

0.77
(-1.28%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:48:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0.79
  • Day's High0.79
  • 52 Wk High2
  • Prev. Close0.78
  • Day's Low0.76
  • 52 Wk Low 0.71
  • Turnover (lac)10.49
  • P/E39
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value0.99
  • EPS0.02
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)47.81
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Maharashtra Corporation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

0.79

Prev. Close

0.78

Turnover(Lac.)

10.49

Day's High

0.79

Day's Low

0.76

52 Week's High

2

52 Week's Low

0.71

Book Value

0.99

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

47.81

P/E

39

EPS

0.02

Divi. Yield

0

Maharashtra Corporation Ltd Corporate Action

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

24 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Maharashtra Corporation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Maharashtra Corporation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:01 PM
Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 16.61%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 16.61%

Non-Promoter- 83.38%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 83.38%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Maharashtra Corporation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

62.36

29.27

13.53

13.53

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.66

-0.81

-1.53

-0.87

Net Worth

61.7

28.46

12

12.66

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.39

0

0

-0.04

yoy growth (%)

0

0

-100

-100.21

Raw materials

-0.28

0

0

-1.87

As % of sales

72.27

0

0

4,276.6

Employee costs

-0.04

-0.01

-0.02

-0.03

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

-0.07

-0.09

-1.97

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.31

-0.03

-0.18

0.91

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

-100

-100.21

Op profit growth

-86.65

-15.98

-94.57

65,286.16

EBIT growth

-108.45

-20.91

-95.32

-12,706.91

Net profit growth

-107.74

-20.91

-95.32

-18,595.84

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Maharashtra Corporation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Maharashtra Corporation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Exec. Director

Tilokchand Kothari

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Kuldeep Kumar

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Madhubala Vaishnav

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Sanjay Rajak

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Hardika Solanki

Executive Director & CFO

Ravi Kumar Rajak

Independent Director

Anju Pareek.

Additional Director

Suzad Mohd Iqbal Hussain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Maharashtra Corporation Ltd

Summary

Maharashtra Corporation Limited engages in trading agricultural commodities in India. The company has also commenced additional activities like Import and Export of handicraft item and other goods. The company is based in Mumbai, India.Maharashtra Corporation Limited was incorporated in the year 1982 with the name Maharashtra Industrial Leasing & Investments Ltd. Initially, the company engaged in the activities of leasing and investments. The company changed its name from Maharashtra Industrial Leasing & Investments Ltd to Maharashtra Overseas Ltd with effect from May 31, 2006. Again, the company changed its name to Maharashtra Corporation Limited on June 28, 2011.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Maharashtra Corporation Ltd share price today?

The Maharashtra Corporation Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.77 today.

What is the Market Cap of Maharashtra Corporation Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Maharashtra Corporation Ltd is ₹47.81 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Maharashtra Corporation Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Maharashtra Corporation Ltd is 39 and 0.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Maharashtra Corporation Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Maharashtra Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Maharashtra Corporation Ltd is ₹0.71 and ₹2 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Maharashtra Corporation Ltd?

Maharashtra Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 40.99%, 3 Years at -15.44%, 1 Year at -52.73%, 6 Month at 4.00%, 3 Month at -4.88% and 1 Month at -4.88%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Maharashtra Corporation Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Maharashtra Corporation Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 16.62 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 83.38 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Maharashtra Corporation Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.