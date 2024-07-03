Summary

Maharashtra Corporation Limited engages in trading agricultural commodities in India. The company has also commenced additional activities like Import and Export of handicraft item and other goods. The company is based in Mumbai, India.Maharashtra Corporation Limited was incorporated in the year 1982 with the name Maharashtra Industrial Leasing & Investments Ltd. Initially, the company engaged in the activities of leasing and investments. The company changed its name from Maharashtra Industrial Leasing & Investments Ltd to Maharashtra Overseas Ltd with effect from May 31, 2006. Again, the company changed its name to Maharashtra Corporation Limited on June 28, 2011.

