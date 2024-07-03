Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹0.79
Prev. Close₹0.78
Turnover(Lac.)₹10.49
Day's High₹0.79
Day's Low₹0.76
52 Week's High₹2
52 Week's Low₹0.71
Book Value₹0.99
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)47.81
P/E39
EPS0.02
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
62.36
29.27
13.53
13.53
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.66
-0.81
-1.53
-0.87
Net Worth
61.7
28.46
12
12.66
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.39
0
0
-0.04
yoy growth (%)
0
0
-100
-100.21
Raw materials
-0.28
0
0
-1.87
As % of sales
72.27
0
0
4,276.6
Employee costs
-0.04
-0.01
-0.02
-0.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
-0.07
-0.09
-1.97
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.31
-0.03
-0.18
0.91
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
-100
-100.21
Op profit growth
-86.65
-15.98
-94.57
65,286.16
EBIT growth
-108.45
-20.91
-95.32
-12,706.91
Net profit growth
-107.74
-20.91
-95.32
-18,595.84
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Exec. Director
Tilokchand Kothari
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Kuldeep Kumar
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Madhubala Vaishnav
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Sanjay Rajak
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Hardika Solanki
Executive Director & CFO
Ravi Kumar Rajak
Independent Director
Anju Pareek.
Additional Director
Suzad Mohd Iqbal Hussain
Summary
Maharashtra Corporation Limited engages in trading agricultural commodities in India. The company has also commenced additional activities like Import and Export of handicraft item and other goods. The company is based in Mumbai, India.Maharashtra Corporation Limited was incorporated in the year 1982 with the name Maharashtra Industrial Leasing & Investments Ltd. Initially, the company engaged in the activities of leasing and investments. The company changed its name from Maharashtra Industrial Leasing & Investments Ltd to Maharashtra Overseas Ltd with effect from May 31, 2006. Again, the company changed its name to Maharashtra Corporation Limited on June 28, 2011.
The Maharashtra Corporation Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.77 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Maharashtra Corporation Ltd is ₹47.81 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Maharashtra Corporation Ltd is 39 and 0.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Maharashtra Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Maharashtra Corporation Ltd is ₹0.71 and ₹2 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Maharashtra Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 40.99%, 3 Years at -15.44%, 1 Year at -52.73%, 6 Month at 4.00%, 3 Month at -4.88% and 1 Month at -4.88%.
