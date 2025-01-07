iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Maharashtra Corporation Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.75
(-2.60%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Maharashtra Corporation Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.39

0

0

-0.04

yoy growth (%)

0

0

-100

-100.21

Raw materials

-0.28

0

0

-1.87

As % of sales

72.27

0

0

4,276.6

Employee costs

-0.04

-0.01

-0.02

-0.03

As % of sales

12.22

0

0

90.23

Other costs

-0.07

-0.07

-0.08

-0.06

As % of sales (Other Cost)

18.56

0

0

143.3

Operating profit

-0.01

-0.09

-0.1

-2.01

OPM

-3.07

0

0

4,610.13

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.03

Profit before tax

0

-0.07

-0.09

-1.97

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0

-0.07

-0.09

-1.97

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0

-0.07

-0.09

-1.97

yoy growth (%)

-107.74

-20.91

-95.32

-18,595.84

NPM

1.41

0

0

4,522.49

Mah. Corporation : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Maharashtra Corporation Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.