Maharashtra Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
-0.07
-0.09
-1.97
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.31
-0.03
-0.18
0.91
Other operating items
Operating
0.32
-0.11
-0.27
-1.07
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
0.32
-0.11
-0.27
-1.07
Equity raised
-1.75
-1.61
-1.42
2.53
Investing
0
0
0.1
-2.88
Financing
0.59
0.06
0.02
0.02
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-0.84
-1.67
-1.58
-1.39
