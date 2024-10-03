|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|29 Aug 2024
|1. Boards of Directors approved the signed Directors Reports 2. Boards of Directors decided to re-appoint Mr. Tilokchand Kothari (DIN: 00413627) who retires by rotation and being eligible offers himself for re-appointment. Board of Directors unanimously decided to re-appoint Mr. Tilokchand Kothari as a Director of the Company subject to approval of Members in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. 3. Board had considered re-appointment of Ms.Madhubala Vaishnav (DIN: 08376551) as an Independent Director for a second term of five consecutive years. Board of Directors has decided and considered the re-appointment of Ms. Madhubala Vaishnaw as an Independent Director for second term of five consecutive years subject to approval of Members in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Brief Details are annexed herewith marked as Annexure - I Scrutinizer Report for 42nd Annual Generals Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/10/2024)
