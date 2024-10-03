iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Maharashtra Corporation Ltd AGM

0.78
(2.63%)
Jan 15, 2025|11:53:00 AM

Mah. Corporation CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM30 Sep 202429 Aug 2024
1. Boards of Directors approved the signed Directors Reports 2. Boards of Directors decided to re-appoint Mr. Tilokchand Kothari (DIN: 00413627) who retires by rotation and being eligible offers himself for re-appointment. Board of Directors unanimously decided to re-appoint Mr. Tilokchand Kothari as a Director of the Company subject to approval of Members in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. 3. Board had considered re-appointment of Ms.Madhubala Vaishnav (DIN: 08376551) as an Independent Director for a second term of five consecutive years. Board of Directors has decided and considered the re-appointment of Ms. Madhubala Vaishnaw as an Independent Director for second term of five consecutive years subject to approval of Members in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Brief Details are annexed herewith marked as Annexure - I Scrutinizer Report for 42nd Annual Generals Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/10/2024)

Mah. Corporation: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Maharashtra Corporation Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.