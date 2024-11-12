Board Meeting 24 Dec 2024 24 Dec 2024

With reference to the above cited subject and pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) and based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company, it is hereby informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, 24th December, 2024 at the registered office of the Company, has appointed following Directors 1. Mr. Suzad Mohd Iqbal Hussain (DIN: 10788483) as an Additional Director (Non-Executive Non Independent Director) .

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

MAHARASHTRA CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve BOARD MEETING IS SCHEDULED TO BE HELD ON 12TH NOVEMBER 2024 TO CONSIDER THE FOLLOWING: 1.UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS 2. ANY OTHER BUSSINESS The Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held on 12th November, 2024, inter alia, has approved and taken on record the following - 1. Adoption of Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th September 2024; 2. Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended 30th September, 2024. The Meeting of Board of Directors commenced at 7:10 p.m. & concluded at 8:10 p.m. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 17 Oct 2024 17 Oct 2024

Re-constitution of Committees

Board Meeting 29 Aug 2024 26 Aug 2024

MAHARASHTRA CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve reports of the Board of Directors. 2. To appoint Director in place of Mr. Tilokchand Kothari (DIN: 00413627) who retires by rotation and being eligible offers himself for re-appointment. 3. To consider re-appointment of Ms. Madhubala Vaishnav (DIN: 08376551) as an Independent Director for a second term of five consecutive years. 4. To consider appointment of Ms. Anjali Pareek (DIN: 07144713) as an Independent Director for a first term of five consecutive years. 5. To consider appointment of Mr. Kuldeep Kumar (DIN: 08373716) as an Independent Director for a second term of five consecutive years. 6. To approve borrowing limit of the Company. 7. To authorize U/s 186 of the Companies Act 2013. 8. Change in the Object clause of the Company. 9. To approve Notice of Annual General Meeting. 10. To consider other business (es) if any. 1. Boards of Directors approved the signed Directors Reports 2. Boards of Directors decided to re-appoint Mr. Tilokchand Kothari (DIN: 00413627) who retires by rotation and being eligible offers himself for re-appointment. Board of Directors unanimously decided to re-appoint Mr. Tilokchand Kothari as a Director of the Company subject to approval of Members in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. 3. Board had considered re-appointment of Ms.Madhubala Vaishnav (DIN: 08376551) as an Independent Director for a second term of five consecutive years. Board of Directors has decided and considered the re-appointment of Ms. Madhubala Vaishnaw as an Independent Director for second term of five consecutive years subject to approval of Members in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Brief Details are annexed herewith marked as Annexure - I (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/08/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

MAHARASHTRA CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to intimate that in Compliance with Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 12th August 2024 at its Registered Office inter alia to consider the following: 1. To adopt Unaudited Financial Results for the first quarter and three months ended 30th June 2024; 2. To Approve Appointment of Secretarial Auditor for F.Y. 2024-2025 3. To Approve Appointment of Internal Auditor for F.Y. 2024-2025 4. To consider other business if any. The Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held on 12st August, 2024, inter alia, has approved and taken on record the following - 1. Adoption of Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024; 2. Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024 3. Appointment of Mr. Lakhpat. M. Trivedi as Internal Auditor for F.Y. 2024-2025 4. Appointment of M/S. Kirti Sharma & Associates as Secretarial Auditor for F.Y. 2024-2025 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 20 May 2024

MAHARASHTRA CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to intimate that in Compliance with Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 29th May 2024 at its Registered Office inter alia to consider the following: 1. To adopt Audited Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and year ended 31st March 2024; 2. To adopt and approve the Balance Sheet for the Fourth Quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 together with the Profit and Loss Account as of that date and the Report of the Auditors thereon; 3. To consider other business if any. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held today on 29th May, 2024, inter alia, has approved and taken on record the following - 1. To adopt Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Fourth Quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024; along with the Auditors Report thereto; 2. Declaration of Un-modified opinion on the Audited Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter & year ended 31st March, 2024.¬ Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Mar 2024 13 Mar 2024

This is to Intimate the exchange about the following: 1. Appointment of Internal Auditor 2. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor Appointment of Internal Auditor & Secretarial Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.03.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024