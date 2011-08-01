Maharashtra Elektrosmelt Ltd merged Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
24
24
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
139.09
102.42
Net Worth
163.09
126.42
Minority Interest
Debt
0.22
1.01
Deferred Tax Liability Net
4.24
4.08
Total Liabilities
167.55
131.51
Fixed Assets
38.63
36.78
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
16.69
21.19
Networking Capital
18.55
13.64
Inventories
58.43
60.7
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
18.07
27.01
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
56.92
47.45
Sundry Creditors
-15.16
-11.22
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-99.71
-110.3
Cash
93.68
59.9
Total Assets
167.55
131.51
