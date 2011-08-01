iifl-logo-icon 1
Maharashtra Elektrosmelt Ltd merged Balance Sheet

229.9
(-4.98%)
Aug 1, 2011

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

24

24

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

139.09

102.42

Net Worth

163.09

126.42

Minority Interest

Debt

0.22

1.01

Deferred Tax Liability Net

4.24

4.08

Total Liabilities

167.55

131.51

Fixed Assets

38.63

36.78

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

16.69

21.19

Networking Capital

18.55

13.64

Inventories

58.43

60.7

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

18.07

27.01

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

56.92

47.45

Sundry Creditors

-15.16

-11.22

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-99.71

-110.3

Cash

93.68

59.9

Total Assets

167.55

131.51

