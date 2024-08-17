Summary

Maharashtra Elektrosmelt Ltd is a subsidiary of Steel Authority of India Ltd, a Central Public Sector Undertaking, under the Ministry of Steel. The company is engaged in the production of manganese-based ferro alloys. They mainly cater to the needs of steel plants of Steel Authority of India Ltd. The company has integrated large-scale facilities for the production of manganese based Ferro-alloys. The company has their registered office at Mumbai and one unit office each at Nagpur and Bhilai. The major production/ service units of the Plant have ISO-9001-2000 accreditation. Their manufacture plant is located at Chandrapur in Maharashtra. The company was incorporated in the year 1974.The production facilities in the plant consist of two Submerged Arc Furnaces (annual production rated capacity - 1,00,000 tonnes of equivalent Ferro Manganese) for production of Manganese based ferro alloys; one Electric Arc Furnace for production of medium carbon Ferro Manganese (annual production capacity - 2,500 tonnes); one Power Plant of 4.2 MW capacity producing electric power; two Sinter Plants (annual production capacity - 30,000 tonnes) for producing Manganese ore sinter from Manganese ore fines.During the year 2009-10, the company continued conversion arrangements with SAIL Steel Plants in order to have secured market. The company has taken up an ambitious project for installation of another 45 MVA capacity Submerged Arc Furnace to cater the requirement of SAIL Plants. They have taken up

