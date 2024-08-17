iifl-logo-icon 1
Maharashtra Elektrosmelt Ltd merged Share Price

229.9
(-4.98%)
Aug 1, 2011|12:00:00 AM

Maharashtra Elektrosmelt Ltd merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Mining & Mineral products

Open

229.9

Prev. Close

241.95

Turnover(Lac.)

0.11

Day's High

229.9

Day's Low

229.9

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

76.76

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

551.76

P/E

40.26

EPS

5.71

Divi. Yield

1

Maharashtra Elektrosmelt Ltd merged Corporate Action

No Record Found

Maharashtra Elektrosmelt Ltd(merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Maharashtra Elektrosmelt Ltd(merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:43 AM
Jun-2011Mar-2011Dec-2010Sep-2010
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 99.11%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 99.11%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 0.88%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Maharashtra Elektrosmelt Ltd merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

24

24

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

139.09

102.42

Net Worth

163.09

126.42

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Maharashtra Elektrosmelt Ltd merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Coal India Ltd

COALINDIA

393.9

14.392,42,749.874,133.976.4734.329.93

Vedanta Ltd

VEDL

457.9

11.651,79,056.6710,5536.1318,003192.66

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd

LLOYDSME

1,439.15

51.2775,240.44301.440.071,364.43110.66

NMDC Ltd

NMDC

67.66

9.2759,485.441,268.963.574,806.5732.07

KIOCL Ltd

KIOCL

398.05

024,191.53-69.21015.8629.55

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Maharashtra Elektrosmelt Ltd merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

S D M Nagpal

Director

S A Rode

Secretary

R Ashokkumarr

Part Time Chairman

S N Singh

Director

B B Singh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Maharashtra Elektrosmelt Ltd merged

Summary

Maharashtra Elektrosmelt Ltd is a subsidiary of Steel Authority of India Ltd, a Central Public Sector Undertaking, under the Ministry of Steel. The company is engaged in the production of manganese-based ferro alloys. They mainly cater to the needs of steel plants of Steel Authority of India Ltd. The company has integrated large-scale facilities for the production of manganese based Ferro-alloys. The company has their registered office at Mumbai and one unit office each at Nagpur and Bhilai. The major production/ service units of the Plant have ISO-9001-2000 accreditation. Their manufacture plant is located at Chandrapur in Maharashtra. The company was incorporated in the year 1974.The production facilities in the plant consist of two Submerged Arc Furnaces (annual production rated capacity - 1,00,000 tonnes of equivalent Ferro Manganese) for production of Manganese based ferro alloys; one Electric Arc Furnace for production of medium carbon Ferro Manganese (annual production capacity - 2,500 tonnes); one Power Plant of 4.2 MW capacity producing electric power; two Sinter Plants (annual production capacity - 30,000 tonnes) for producing Manganese ore sinter from Manganese ore fines.During the year 2009-10, the company continued conversion arrangements with SAIL Steel Plants in order to have secured market. The company has taken up an ambitious project for installation of another 45 MVA capacity Submerged Arc Furnace to cater the requirement of SAIL Plants. They have taken up
