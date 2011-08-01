Maharashtra Elektrosmelt Ltd merged Share Price Auditors Report
MAHARASHTRA ELEKTROSMELT LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2009-2010
AUDITORS REPORT
To
The Members of
Maharashtra Elektrosmelt Limited
We have audited the attached Balance Sheet of Maharashtra Elektrosmett
Limited as at 31st March, 2010, the Profit and Loss Account and Cash Flow
Statement for the year ended on that date annexed thereto. These financial
statements are the responsibility of the Companys management. Our
responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based
on our audit.
We conducted our audit in accordance with auditing standards generally
accepted in India. Those Standards require that we plan and perform the
audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements
are free of material mis-statement. An audit includes examining, on a test
basis, evidence supporting the amounts and disclosures in the financial
statements. An audit also includes assessing the accounting principles used
and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the
overall financial statement presentation. We believe that our audit
provides a reasonable basis for our opinion.
As required by The Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2003 (as amended)
issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 227 (4A) of
the Companies Act 1956, and on the basis of such checks of the books and
records of the Company as we considered appropriate and according to the
information and explanations given to us, we enclose in the Annexure a
statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 4 and 5 of the said order.
Further to our comments in the Annexure referred to above, we report that:
(i) We have obtained all the information and explanations, which to the
best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our
audit.
(ii) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been
kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those
books;
(iii) The Balance Sheet, Profit and Loss Account and Cash Flow Statement
dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;
(iv) In our opinion, the Balance Sheet, Profit and Loss Account and Cash
Flow Statement dealt with by this report comply with the accounting
standards referred to in sub-section (3C) of section 211 of the Companies
Act, 1956 to the extent applicable.
(v) The provisions of Section 274(1)(g) of the Companies Act, 1956 are not
applicable to the Government Company in terms of Notification No. GSR
829(E) dated 21st October, 2003 issued by the Department of Company
Affairs, Ministry of Finance, Government of India.
(vi) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the
explanations given to us, the said accounts read with the notes thereon,
give the information required by the Companies Act, 1956, in the manner so
required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting
principles generally accepted in India :
(a) in the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of Affairs of the
Company as at 31st March, 2010; and
(b) in the case of the Profit and Loss Account, of the profit for the year
ended on that date and
(c) in the case of Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flows for the year
ended on that date.
For Ghalla & Bhansali
Firm Registration Number: 103142W
Chartered Accountants
Sd/-
Yogesh RayjiAmal
Partner
M. No. 111636
Place: New Delhi
Date : 26th May, 2010
Annexure to the Auditors Report
(Referred to in our report of even date)
1) a) As per the information and explanations given to us, the Fixed Assets
register showing full particulars including quantitative details and
situation of Fixed Assets is compiled by the Company.
b) As per information and explanations given to us the Fixed Assets, except
those held by the employees under Furniture hire scheme have been
physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals. In our
opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable having regard to the
size of the operations of the Company and on the basis of explanations
received no material discrepancies were noticed during the verification.
c) In our opinion, fixed assets disposed off during the year were not
substantial and therefore do not affect the going concern assumption.
2) a) As per information and explanations given to us the inventory has
been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals. The
inventories in transit as at 31.03.2010 have been verified by the
management with reference to subsequent receipt of materials.
b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to
us, the procedures for physical verification of inventories followed by the
management are reasonable and adequate in relation tot he size of the
Company and nature of its business.
c) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given
to us, the Company has maintained proper records of its inventories. The
discrepancies noticed on verfication between the physical stocks and the
book records have been adequately dealt with in the books of account.
3 (a) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company
has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms or
other parties covered in the register maintained under section 301 of the
Act. Accordingly clause 4(iii) (b) to (d) of the order is not applicable to
the Company.
(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company
has not taken any loans, secured or unsecured, from Companies, firms and
other parties covered in the register maintained under Section 301 of the
Companies Act, 1956. Accordingly clause 4(iii) (f) to (g) of the order is
not applicable to the Company.
4. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, the company has adequate internal control system commensurate with
the size of the company and the nature of its business with regard to
purchase of inventories and fixed assets and for the sale of goods and
services. Further, on the basis of our examination and according to the
information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across nor
have we been informed of any instance of continuing failure to correct
major weaknesses in internal control.
5. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no
contracts and arrangements referred to in Section 301 of the Companies Act,
1956, particulars of which need to be entered into a register maintained
under Section 301 of the Act. Accordingly clause 4(v)(b) of the order is
not applicable to the Company.
6. The Company has not accepted any deposits during the year from the
public within the meaning of the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of
India and the provisions of sections 58A and 58AA or any other relevant
provisions of the Act and the rules framed there under, other than the
amount retained under Employees Family Benefit Scheme for which exemption
under Section 58A of the Companies Act, 1956 has been obtained by the
Company.
7. In our opinion, the Companys internal audit system, generally
commensurate with the size and nature of its business, is required to be
strengthened further with regard to enlarging the scope and frequency of
the coverage.
8. According to information and explanations given to us the Central
Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under clause (d)
of sub-section (1) of section 209 of the Act.
9. a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the
Comapny is generally regular in depositing with appropriate regulatory
authorities undisputed statutory dues including. Provident Fund, Investor
Education and Protection Fund, Income-Tax, Sales-Tax, Service Tax, Custom
Duty, Excise Duty/Cess and Profession Tax.
b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed
dues payable in respect of Provident Fund, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Excise
Duty, Service Tax, Profession Tax and Cess were outstanding as at 31st
March, 2010 for a period of more than six months from the date they became
payable.
c) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no
dues of Sales Tax/Income Tax/ Custom Duty/Wealth Tax / Service Tax / Excise
Duty / Cess that have not been deposited on account of any dispute, other
than those mentioned below:
Period Amount Forum where dispute is Pending
(Rs.)
A) EXCISE DUTY:
Financial Year:
1995-96 9,81,200 Commissioner Central Excise
(Appeals) - Nagpur
1996-97 2,91,410 Commissioner Central Excise
(Appeals) - Nagpur
1997-98 74,89,466 Commissioner Central Excise
(Appeals) - Nagpur
For the period:
Apr 2001 to
Mar. 2002 6,20,452 Commissioner, Central Excise -
Nagpur
July 2000 to Commissioner, Central Excise -
Sept. 2001 6892496 Nagpur
Apr 2001 to Asstt Commissioner, Central
Feb 2004 155,79,066 Excise - Chandrapur
B) MUNCIPAL TAX:
Financial Year
1983-84 to
2002-03 1,29,98,650 High Court, Nagpur
C) GRAM PANCHAYAT/
ZILA PARISHAD CESS:
1973-1974 to
1982-83 5,32,000 Government of Maharashtra
D) INCOME TAX:
2005-2006 1,27,45,359 Commissioner Appeals
2006-2007 11,62,102 Commissioner Appeals
10. The company has neither accumulated losses as at March 31, 2010 nor it
has incurred any cash loss during the financial year ended on that date and
the immediately preceding financial year.
11. According to information and explanation given to us, the Company has
not defaulted in repayment of dues to any financial institution or bank or
debenture holders during the year.
12. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company
has not granted loans and advances on the basis of security by way of
pledge of shares, debentures and other securities.
13. The Company is not a chit or a nidhi/mutual benefit fund/society,
therefore, the clause 4(xiii) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order,
2003 is not applicable to the Company.
14. The Company has not dealt or traded in shares, securities, debentures
and other investments. Hence the question of maintenance of proper records
of the transactions and contracts and making timely entries in the same
does not arise.
15. According to information and explanation given to us, the Company has
not given any guarantee for loans taken by others from banks or financial
institutions and hence the question of terms and conditions being
prejudicial to the interests of the Company does not arise.
16. According to information and explanations given to us and the records
examined by us, the Company has not availed Term Loans from Banks during
the year.
17. According to information and explanation given to us, in our opinion
funds raised on short-term basis have not been used for long-term purposes.
18. According to information and explanations given to us, the Company has
not made any preferential allotment of shares to parties and companies
covered in the register maintained under section 301 of the Companies Act,
1956.
19. The Company has not issued any debentures in the current year. Hence
the issue of creation of charge does not arise.
20. The Company has not raised money by public issue and hence the question
of disclosure by management on the end use of money raised by public issue
and its verification does not arise.
21. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given
to us, no fraud on or by the Company has been noticed or reported during
the year.
For Ghalla & Bhansali
Firm Registration Number: 103142W
Chartered Accountants
Sd/-
Yogesh RayjiAmal
Partner
M. No. 111636
Place: New Delhi
Date : 26th May, 2010