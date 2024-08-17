iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Maharashtra Elektrosmelt Ltd merged Company Summary

229.9
(-4.98%)
Aug 1, 2011|12:00:00 AM

Maharashtra Elektrosmelt Ltd merged Summary

Maharashtra Elektrosmelt Ltd is a subsidiary of Steel Authority of India Ltd, a Central Public Sector Undertaking, under the Ministry of Steel. The company is engaged in the production of manganese-based ferro alloys. They mainly cater to the needs of steel plants of Steel Authority of India Ltd. The company has integrated large-scale facilities for the production of manganese based Ferro-alloys. The company has their registered office at Mumbai and one unit office each at Nagpur and Bhilai. The major production/ service units of the Plant have ISO-9001-2000 accreditation. Their manufacture plant is located at Chandrapur in Maharashtra. The company was incorporated in the year 1974.The production facilities in the plant consist of two Submerged Arc Furnaces (annual production rated capacity - 1,00,000 tonnes of equivalent Ferro Manganese) for production of Manganese based ferro alloys; one Electric Arc Furnace for production of medium carbon Ferro Manganese (annual production capacity - 2,500 tonnes); one Power Plant of 4.2 MW capacity producing electric power; two Sinter Plants (annual production capacity - 30,000 tonnes) for producing Manganese ore sinter from Manganese ore fines.During the year 2009-10, the company continued conversion arrangements with SAIL Steel Plants in order to have secured market. The company has taken up an ambitious project for installation of another 45 MVA capacity Submerged Arc Furnace to cater the requirement of SAIL Plants. They have taken up with NSPCL for installation of Captive Power Plant and wheeling of power from BSP, BhilaiThe company decides to merge the company with the Steel Authority of India, the holding company.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.