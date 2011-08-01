Maharashtra Elektrosmelt Ltd merged Management Discussions

Maharashtra Elektrosmelt Ltd merged Share Price Management Discussions
MAHARASHTRA ELEKTROSMELT LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2009-2010
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
The Management of Maharashtra Elektrosmelt Limited presents its analysis
report covering performance and outlook of the Company.
INDUSTRY STRUCTURE & DEVELOPMENT:
General Economic Environment:
Recovery in the global economy picked up momentum in the fourth quarter of
2009. The speed of recovery however remains significantly divergent a tepid
recovery in many advanced countries and a much stronger one in most
emerging and developing economies. World output growth for 2010 projected
at 4.2%, signals a strong recovery compared to recessionary trend in 2009
when the global output shrank by 0.6%. The reason for optimism is
attributable to - expected strong performance by the merging economies,
recovery in the developed world, restocking of inventories and rebound in
global trade which had shrunk by 10.7% in 2009. During 2010 and 2011, the
world trade volume of goods and services is expected to increase by more
than 6% per annum.
While the emerging and developing economies are performing strongly,
emerging and developing nations registered a growth of 2.4% during 2009
which is expected to increase to 6.3% and 6.5% respectively for 2010 &
2011. The challenge to the emerging economies is mainly management of
inflation.
The Indian economy has maintained the path of momentum in recovery for
2009-10. RBI has projected a GDP growth of 7.2% compared to 6.7% for the
previous year. The impact of bad monsoon is visible on performance of
agriculture sector which has declined by 0.2%, however, strong growth of
8.2% for industry and 8.7% for services have led to the recovery of overall
GDP. IMF has projected a growth of 8.8% of Indian economy for 2010 and 8.5%
for 2011.
The recovery in the global steel industry became evident from June 2009
when the crude steel production crossed 100 million tonnes after a gap of
eight months. The capacity utilization which had dropped from 86% in July
2008 to 58% in December 2008, recovered to 80% in February 2010.
World Steel Association (WSA) in its latest demand forecast has projected a
world wide steel consumption growth of 10.7% during 2010 and 5.3% in 2011.
The emerging economies which remained positive in growth through the
crises will be driving the world growth. The year 2011 is projected to take
the global steel consumption to a new peak of 1.3 billion tonnes.
The consumption of finished carbon steel in India 2009-10 has been
estimated at 53 million tonnes - a growth of 7.8% over the previous year.
Overall saleable carbon steel production has been estimated at 56.8 million
tonnes for the year 2009-10. WSA has projected a growth of more than 13%
for India during 2010 and 2011, with the overall consumption reaching 72
million tonnes by 2011. Since ferro alloys are exclusively utilized as raw
materials in steel making, the growth in ferro alloy consumption is
directly related to the growth in steel consumption.
Demand for ferro alloys in India:
The demand for ferro alloys largely depends on the production of steel in
the country and export potential. With the present production level of 55
million tonnes of crude steel in the country, the demand of manganese based
ferro alloys hovers around 8,50,000 tonnes. The production of manganese
based ferro alloys is, however, more to meet the requirement of export
market also.
The steel industry in Asian region is poised for growth in immediate
future and the trend may continue for some more years. The impacts of the
current global financial crisis on India shows that our economy is not
decoupled from the mature market economies of the West. However, the Indian
Steel Industry is poised for a massive growth in production capacity to
cater to the growing transportation, infrastructure, capital goods and
consumer goods sector in the country. Thus, assuming that Indias steel
production capacity will grow at much higher rate than indicated in the
National Steel Policy, the growth potential for manganese based ferro
alloys is expected to be high.
Capacity for ferro alloys production:
As on date, there exists over capacity in the ferro alloys production. With
the gradual increase in requirement of ferro alloys in the domestic market
as well as export market, the industry is likely to operate at its rated
capacity utilization level only if no raw material constraints are faced.
Exports:
Since export of ferro alloys is not profitable, export of ferro alloys was
not carried out during the year 2009-10.
Position of MEL:
MEL continues to be one the largest producers of manganese based ferro
alloys in the country with about 15% share in the domestic market. It
caters mainly to the requirement of its Holding Company viz. SAIL.
OPPORTUNITIES & THREATS FOR MEL:
Opportunities:
MEL has integrated large-scale facilities for the production of manganese
based Ferro-alloys. It has, therefore, competitive edge in terms of
specific consumption of inputs and operational efficiency.
MEL has a track record of achieving furnace capacity utilization of more
than 100% of its rated capacity and achieved capacity utilization of 135%
in 2009-10.
In order to meet the growing requirement of Ferro alloys at SAIL, MEL has
taken up an ambitious project for installation of another 45 MVA capacity
Submerged Arc Furnace to cater the requirement of SAIL Plants.
MEL has 4.2 MW Power Plant using furnace waste gas as a fuel. This has
provided good scope for savings on account of power and fuel expenses.
To reduce increasing power tariff, MEL has taken up with NSPCL for
installation of Captive Power Plant and wheeling of power from BSP, Bhilai,
MEL has taken up cost reduction measures particularly through waste
utilization, improvement in productivity, reduction in purchase price,
right sizing of manpower and electrical power management through load
management.
Threats:
MEL has no captive power plant. There has been steep hike in power tariff.
The company may face adversity affecting the techno-economics. MEL has no
captive mines for basic input like Manganese Ore and it has to depend
mainly on MOIL for high grade ore.
SEGMENT WISE OR PRODUCTWISE PERFORMANCE:
The production has been increased during the year and the capacity
utilization was 135%. The production performance of ferro alloys viz. HC
FeMn, MC FeMn, SiMn and other areas like Mn Ore Sinter, Power Generation,
etc. was satisfactory.
OUT LOOK:
With the increase in production of steel in the country, the domestic
demand of Ferro alloys is expected to increase.
The company has a good potential with motivated and dedicated workforce. It
has maintained its quality standard. It has the capacity to cater to the
SAIL Plants in addition to supply to non-SAIL customers including exports.
However, it needs help from State Government by allocating prospecting
licenses for Iron Ore & Manganese Ore, which are the major raw materials
for ferro alloys production.
RISK AND CONCERNS:
Availability and quality of raw materials particularly Manganese Ore is the
major concern for MEL. The Companys operation may get adversely affected
due to scarcity of Manganese Ore and deterioration in its quality. Also
area of concern for MEL is high power tariff and dependence on Maharashtra
State Electricity Distribution Company Limited.
DISCUSSION ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WITH RESPECT TO OPERATIONAL
PERFORMANCE.
MEL has conversion contract with SAIL. Major raw materials i.e. Manganese
Ore and Coke are provided by SAIL for conversion of the same into Ferro
Alloys. Conversion charges are paid by SAIL to MEL based on negotiated rate
on yearly basis.
During the year the company has achieved a turnover of Rs.382.06 crores as
against Rs.425.06 crores in the previous year. Value of sales through
conversion arrangement was Rs.310.61 crores as against Rs.353.02 crores
during the previous year.
On the operational front, company has achieved a capacity utilization of
135%. Sales of ferro alloys (all sizes) during the year were 114332 tonnes
as against 99978 tonnes during the previous year.
The company has achieved improved performance and earned a post tax net
profit of Rs.47.90 crores as against the profit of Rs.40.88 crores in the
previous year. This is due to strategic measures taken by the Management
viz. increase in production and sales, better product mix, improved techno-
economic parameters, optimization in procurement and continuous emphasis on
cost reduction, prudent funds management, etc.
MATERIAL DEVELOPMENT IN HUMAN RESOURCES / INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS:
The Human Resource at MEL has always been the foundation behind its
success. During the year the thrust has been on increasing the production
and productivity through optimum manpower utilization.
The Human Resource Development (HRD) activities have been focused on
enhancement of Technical and Managerial skills with thrust on multi-skill
training and exposure to modern management techniques. During the year 353
employees were trained in various areas.
MEL continued its contribution to the society as a socially responsive
organisation through various initiatives. MEL in association with National
AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) has actively participated and promoted the
Information, Education and Communication (IEC) under the campaign for
HIV/Aids awareness programmes.
The manpower employed by MEL as on 31st March, 2010 was comprising of 125
Executives and 589 Non-executives out of which 13.45% were Scheduled Caste,
7.84% Scheduled Tribes and 56.61% Other Backward Castes.
CARPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY:
MEL has been carrying out activities under caption Reaching out to the
Society in the area of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). It has been
structuring and implementing the CSR initiatives in line with Holding
Company viz. SAIL with the underlying philosophy and credo to make a
meaningful difference in the lives of people. The Companies business
philosophy encompasses in triple bottom line approach covering the
economic, environmental and social dimensions reflecting MELs commitment
to building natural, human and societal capital.
The focus of the activities remained on benefit to the community at large
for long and healthy life, having a decent standard of living. By
systematically addressing issues such as village upliftment in terms of
education, health and medical welfare, access to water, sanitation, power
and roads, womens empowerment, self employment, generation of local
employment and infrastructural facilities, etc., MEL has contributed to the
development of neighbouring villages and communities in and around MEL at
Chandrapur.
INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS & THEIR ADEQUACY:
The Company has an adequate system of internal controls for achieving the
following business objectives of the Company.
* Efficiency of operations.
* Protection of resources.
* Accuracy and promptness of financial reporting.
* Compliance with laid down policies and procedures.
* Compliance with laws and regulations.
In MEL, Internal Audit is a multi disciplinary function which reviews,
evaluates and appraises the various systems, procedures/ policies laid down
by the Company and suggests meaningful and useful improvements. It helps
management to accomplish its objectives by bringing a systematic and
disciplined approach to improve the effectiveness of management towards
good corporate governance.
The Company has taken a number of steps to make the audit function more
effective. The Internal Audit is subjected to overall control environment
supervised by Board Level Audit Committee, providing independence to the
Internal Audit function, emphasizing transparency in the systems and
internal controls. Annual Audit Plans are based on identification of key-
risk areas with thrust on system/process audits and bench marking of the
best practices followed in the Plants so as to achieve over all efficiency
improvement including cost reduction in operation of the Company.
Development of Internal Audit Executives, bringing awareness amongst
Auditees, converging on the pro-active role of Internal Audit remained
other focused area during the year.
The Internal Audit system is supplemented by well-documented policies,
guidelines and procedures and regular reviews are being earned out by our
Internal Audit Department. The reports containing significant audit
findings are periodically submitted to the management and Audit Committee
of the Company.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:
Statement in the Management Discussion and Analysis, describing the
Companys objective, projections and estimates are forward looking
statement and progressive within the meaning of applicable security laws
and regulations. Actual results may vary from those expressed or implied,
depending upon economic conditions, Government Policies and other
incidental factors.