Mahashree Trading Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
0.4
0.4
0.4
0.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.53
0.93
4.05
11.87
Net Worth
0.93
1.33
4.45
12.27
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.93
1.33
4.45
12.27
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.06
0.04
0.11
10.78
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.01
-0.03
2.05
1.16
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.01
0.02
2.07
1.29
Sundry Creditors
-0.01
-0.02
-0.01
-0.01
Creditor Days
7.76
Other Current Liabilities
-0.01
-0.03
-0.01
-0.12
Cash
0.88
1.32
2.28
0.34
Total Assets
0.93
1.33
4.44
12.28
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.