Mahashree Trading Ltd Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

0.4

0.4

0.4

0.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.53

0.93

4.05

11.87

Net Worth

0.93

1.33

4.45

12.27

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

0.93

1.33

4.45

12.27

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.06

0.04

0.11

10.78

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-0.01

-0.03

2.05

1.16

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.01

0.02

2.07

1.29

Sundry Creditors

-0.01

-0.02

-0.01

-0.01

Creditor Days

7.76

Other Current Liabilities

-0.01

-0.03

-0.01

-0.12

Cash

0.88

1.32

2.28

0.34

Total Assets

0.93

1.33

4.44

12.28

