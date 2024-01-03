Mahashree Trading Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-3.11
0
0
0.42
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.45
1.55
-0.26
0.43
Other operating items
Operating
-3.56
1.55
-0.26
0.85
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-3.56
1.55
-0.26
0.85
Equity raised
6.62
4.08
3.34
2.81
Investing
-1.22
-0.42
-0.08
0
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0.01
0.02
0
Net in cash
1.84
5.23
3.02
3.67
