To the Members of

Mahip Industries Limited

(Formerly Known as Care Corupack Ltd)

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of MAHIP INDUSTRIES LIMITED (Formerly Known as Care Corupack Ltd) ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31 2024, the Statement of Profit and loss and the Cash Flow Statement for the Period then ended and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Modified Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section of our report, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the

Companies Act, 2013 ("The Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 and other accounting principles generally accepted in India:

a) In the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024;

b) In the case of the Profit and Loss Account, of the Loss for the period ended on that date.

c) In case of Cash Flow Statement, of the Cash Flow for the period ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor?s Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our

Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAI?s Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

1. In the absence of the actuarial valuation report, the impact on loss for the year on account of such valuation is not ascertainable and relevant disclosures not been given. The Company has not made provision for gratuity and leave encashment for the year. This is not in compliance with AS-19 and AS-15 Employee Benefits. Had the provision been made in the financial statements, Employee Benefits and loss for the year, as per the Statement of Profit & Loss would have been higher by the amount of such provision and the long-term investments, long-term and short-term loans and advances and the Shareholders funds, as per the Balance Sheet would have been lower by the same amount.

2. The company has violated the TDS provisions of the Income Tax Act, 1961 and has made default in deduction of TDS and on the payments made to the parties and the TDS deducted is also not paid to the government account within the time limit prescribed under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

3. The balance confirmation statements for outstanding in the statements relating to the trade receivable/ trade payable / loans and advances given or taken and other advances given or received have not been made available to us.

4. Re-grouping is done for certain accounts, the reasons for the same are not explained to us.

5. Provision for Expenses Receivable of RS. 1.04 crores are sued by the company and it is pending in court. Hence they made entry according to it.

6. Company filled case against One of the Party name SMRVA INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECTS PVT LTD of Rs.1.84 Crores and case is pending with the court.

7. The company has violated the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 by providing depreciation on rates provided by Income Tax Act, 1961 and not the parent Law the Companies Act, 2013.

8. Related Party transactions entered into by Company are not in agreement with Companies Act, 2013.

9. The company has not been making revaluation of the Fixed Assets on the end of reporting periods in violation to Accounting Standard-16.

10. The company has Received and Advanced money to many persons in Individual capacity and other corporate entities. As per audit procedures and explanations given to us, we are of the opinion that these transactions entered into by the company is in contravention to the Section 185 and Section 186 of Companies Act, 2013. Furthermore, we are of the opinion that there is no written agreement for the repayment of the amount advanced and no provision of Interest accrued is made in the financial Statements.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditor?s Report Thereon

The Company?s Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Dimension and Analysis, Board?s Report including Annexures to Board?s Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholder?s Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditor?s report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

Based on the work we have performed; we conclude that there is a no material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. we have nothing to report in this regard.

Management?s Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Company?s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company?s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Company?s financial reporting process.

Auditor?s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor?s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of management?s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company?s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor?s report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor?s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor?s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor?s Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" statement on the matters specified in paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and, except for the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph, obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b) Except for the possible effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above, in our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss, and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) Except for the possible effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph, in our opinion, the Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow Statement comply with the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2013;

e) The matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above, in our opinion, may have an adverse effect on the functioning of the Company.

f) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

g) The qualification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above.

h) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an disclaimer of opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Company?s internal financial controls over financial reporting.

i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor?s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) The Company has not disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements. Refer Point 7 of CARO, 2020 ("Annexure A" to this report).

ii) The Company has not entered into any derivative contract during the relevant period. Hence, Company is not required to make provision for material foreseeable losses on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

iii) The company is not required to transfer any amounts to the investor education and protection fund, hence there has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv) (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, company has advanced funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) by the Company to other persons in Individual capacity and/or entity, with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, we are of the opinion that the company has advanced funds to the Individuals and have received funds regarding the same which are in contravenes to sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, which contain material misstatement.

v) The company has not declared any dividend in the year.

ANNEXURE A Report under the Companies (Auditor?s Report) Order, 2020

Referred to in of our report of even date

Based on the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting a true and fair view on the financial statements of the Company and taking into consideration the information and explanations given to us and the books of account and other records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we report that:

1. In respect of the Company?s Property & Equipments:

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment. (B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets.

(b) The major Property, Plant and Equipment of the company have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us, the title deeds of the immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) are held in the name of the company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanation given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder during the year.

2. In respect of Inventories:

a. The factory was under acquisition for Dholera Expressway and from mid-19 work totally distributed and production came to stand still. As per quality surveyor report, the quality of the stock has deteriorated.

b. According to the information and Explaination given us the company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees (at any point of time during the year), in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets.

3. In respect of Loans and Advances granted during the year:

During the year the company has made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties:

a) We have not been provided with sufficient and appropriate information regarding whether loans and advances provided by the company are, secured or unsecured, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties. We are of the opinion that some amount is also advanced to the persons in individual capacity of which is not quantifiable by us due to lack of information received from the management.

b) We have not received sufficient and appropriate information regarding terms and conditions of the guarantees provided, security given in the nature of loans and guarantees provided. Hence we are not able to comment upon whether such loans and advances are prejudicial to the company?s interest. .

c) Schedule of repayment of the principal amount and the payments of the interest has not been stipulated and hence we are unable to comment as to whether receipt of the principal amount and the interest is regular;

d) We have not been provided with any information regarding the repayment schedule of amounts advances by the company.

e) We have not been provided with any information regarding the renewal of existing loan or extension of fresh loan or granting of new loans by the company. Hence we are not able to comment upon the same;

f) We have not received sufficient and appropriate information regarding terms and conditions of granted loans or advances in the nature of loans either payable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment. Hence we are not able to comment upon the same.

4. According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has complied with requirements of section 185 and 186 in respect of loans, investments, guarantees or security made by it during the year under audit

5. The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits under the directives of the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed thereunder, where applicable. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable.

6. To the best of our knowledge and belief, the Central Government has not specified maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act, in respect of Company?s products/ services. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(vi) of the Order are not applicable.

7. a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the company has outstanding dues in respect statutory dues on account of any dispute which are as follows:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount Amount Paid Under Protest Unpaid Amount Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax, 1961 Income Tax 2,77,84,047 31,09,630 2,46,74,417 F.Y. 2014- 15 Commissioner of Appeals Gujarat Value Added Tax Act, 2003 Value Added Tax 62,77,039 7,20,000 55,57,039 F.Y. 2012- 13 Commissioner of Appeals Gujarat Value Added Tax Act, 2003 Value Added Tax 62,66,214 8,00,000 54,66,214 F.Y. 2013- 14 Commissioner of Appeals Gujarat Value Added Tax Act, 2003 Value Added Tax 1,32,52,603 12,60,000 1,19,92,603 F.Y. 2014- 15 Commissioner of Appeals Gujarat Value Added Tax Act, 2003 Value Added Tax 8,45,270 90,000 7,55,270 F.Y. 2016- 17 Commissioner of Appeals Gujarat Value Added Tax Act, 2003 Value Added Tax 2,86,16,314 10,00,000 3,17,58,894 F.Y. 2015- 16 Commissioner of Appeals The CST Act, 1956 Act Central Sales Tax 41,42,580 10,00,000 3,17,58,894 F.Y. 2015- 16 Commissioner of Appeals Goods & Service Tax,2017 GST 95,80,644 636016 95,80,644 F.Y. 2020- 21 Commissioner of Appeals Total 9,67,64,711 76,15,646 8,97,85,081

As per our audit findings, above stated dues are not found in the financial statements, but are provided by the management and "those charged with governance". The above stated amount have been verified by us by performing relevant audit procedures.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the company has outstanding dues in respect statutory dues on account of any dispute which are as follows:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount Period to which the amount relates Income Tax, 1961 Income Tax 14569894 F.Y. 2017-18 Income Tax, 1961 Tax Deducted at Source 1797411 F.Y. 2018-19 Income Tax, 1961 Tax Deducted at Source 619421 F.Y. 2019-20 Income Tax, 1961 Tax Deducted at Source 727227 F.Y. 2020-21 Income Tax, 1961 Tax Deducted at Source 11000 F.Y. 2021-22 Income Tax, 1961 Tax Deducted at Source 30500 F.Y.2023-24 The CST Act, 1956 Act Central Sales Tax 103755 F.Y. 2012-13 The CST Act, 1956 Act Central Sales Tax 23484 F.Y. 2013-14 The CST Act, 1956 Act Central Sales Tax 4737 F.Y. 2016-17 The CST Act, 1956 Act Central Sales Tax 24816 F.Y. 2017-18 Gujarat Value Added Tax Act, 2003 Value Added Tax 1701 F.Y. 2017-18 Total 17913946

8. According to the information and explanation given to us, company has no transactions, not recorded in the books of account have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

9. Default in repayment of dues;

a. In our opinion, the company has defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year. b. Company is not declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender; c. According to the information and explanation given to us, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained. d. According to the information and explanation given to us, funds raised on short term basis have not been utilised for long term purposes. e. According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. f. According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

10. IPO/FPO;

a. The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. b. According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year.

11. Reporting of Frauds;

a. According to the information and explanation given to us, any fraud by the company or any fraud on the company has not been noticed or reported during the year. b. According to the information and explanation given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government. c. According to the information and explanation given to us, no whistle-blower complaints, received during the year by the company.

12. Company is not a Nidhi Company; accordingly, provisions of the Clause 3(xii) of the

Order is not applicable to the company.

13. According to the information and explanations given to us, we are of the opinion that all transactions with related parties are not in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements etc., as required by the Accounting Standards and the Companies Act, 2013.

14. According to the information and explanations given to us, the company does not have any internal auditor as required by Section 138 of Companies Act, 2013.

15. According to the information and explanations given to us, we are of the opinion that the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him and accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

16. According to the information and explanations given to us, we are of the opinion that the company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and the company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India, accordingly the provisions of clause 3(xvi) of the Order are not applicable.

17. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted we are of opinion that the company has incurred material cash losses in the financial year 2023-24 of Rs. Nil and a cash loss of Rs303.85 lakhs in the immediately preceding financial year;

18. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

19. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that company is incapable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

20. The provisions of Section 135 towards corporate social responsibility are not applicable on the company. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable.

"ANNEXURE B"

TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR?S REPORT ON FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF MAHIP INDUSTRIES LIMITED.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of

Mahip Industries Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the period ended on that date.

Management?s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company?s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI?).

These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company?s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors? Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal

Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the

Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor?s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company?s internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) error or fraud may occur and not be detected.

Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper override of controls by the Management, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the Internal Financial Control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate

Basis for Disclaimer of Opinion

The system of internal financial controls over financial reporting with regard to the Company were not made available to us to enable us to determine if the Company has established adequate internal financial control over financial reporting and whether such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024.

Disclaimer of Opinion

According to the information and explanation given to us and as stated in "basis of disclaimer of opinion " paragraph above, the Company does not have adequate internal financial control over financial reporting on criteria based on or considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Because of this reason, we are unable to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence to provide a basis for our opinion whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting and whether such controls were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024.

We have considered the disclaimer reported above in determining the nature, timing, and extent of audit tests applied in our audit of the financial statements of the Company, and the disclaimer has affected our opinion on the financial statements of the Company and we have issued qualified opinion on the financial statements.