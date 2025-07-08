iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Mahip Industries Ltd Share Price Live

3.43
(-4.99%)
Apr 26, 2021|03:04:46 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open3.5
  • Day's High3.5
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close3.61
  • Day's Low3.43
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-5.27
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6.6
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Mahip Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Packaging

Open

3.5

Prev. Close

3.61

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

3.5

Day's Low

3.43

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-5.27

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6.6

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Mahip Industries Ltd Corporate Action

16 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

28 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

Mahip Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Mahip Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:59 PM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 65.40%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 65.40%

Non-Promoter- 34.59%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 34.59%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Mahip Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

19.24

19.24

19.24

19.24

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-29.47

-27.45

-24.41

-5.71

Net Worth

-10.23

-8.21

-5.17

13.53

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2012

Revenue

20.8

140.26

107.41

45.57

yoy growth (%)

-85.16

30.58

135.67

68.15

Raw materials

-25.03

-126.24

-97.74

-42.4

As % of sales

120.31

90

90.99

93.03

Employee costs

-0.88

-1.09

-0.88

-0.22

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2012

Profit before tax

-8.13

7.3

1.86

0.84

Depreciation

-1.65

-0.05

-1.62

-0.23

Tax paid

0

-1.7

-0.5

-0.2

Working capital

7.83

5.74

22

1.83

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-85.16

30.58

135.67

68.15

Op profit growth

-154.73

54.47

226.24

168.12

EBIT growth

-141.39

92.6

194.08

159.25

Net profit growth

-245.34

309.17

112.54

92.56

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Gross Sales

-2.07

2.82

7.1

20.81

135.54

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

-2.07

2.82

7.1

20.81

135.54

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.72

2.56

1.26

2.98

0.29

View Annually Results

Mahip Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,221.6

50.4411,087.6765.130.16369.1499.25

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

3,710.7

25.448,620.8473.630.32515.67994.74

EPL Ltd

EPL

231.75

35.337,411.163.72.93316.732.15

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

780

15.655,046.496.610.9704.83324.24

Uflex Ltd

UFLEX

603.05

20.34,354.7171.210.51,947.09449.69

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Mahip Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole Time Director & CFO

Rajiv Govindram Agrawal

Independent Director

Omkar Patel

Independent Director

Praveen Singh

Company Secretary

ANIMESH SUTHAR.

Additional Director

Kinjal Parmar

Registered Office

Survey No. 127 Jalalpur-Godhn.,

Dholka - Bagodara Highway,

Gujarat - 387810

Tel: 91-079-40048788

Website: http://www.mahipindustriesltd.in

Email: cs@mahipindustriesltd.in

Registrar Office

Office No 56-2,

Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,

Mumbai - 400093

Tel: 91-22-62638200

Website: www.bigshareonline.com

Email: investor@bigshareonline.com

Summary

Mahip Industries Limited was originally incorporated as Care Beverages (India) Limited at Ahmedabad on November 14, 1995, under the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 vide Certificate of Incorporat...
Read More

Reports by Mahip Industries Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Mahip Industries Ltd share price today?

The Mahip Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.43 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mahip Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mahip Industries Ltd is ₹6.60 Cr. as of 26 Apr ‘21

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mahip Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mahip Industries Ltd is 0 and -0.65 as of 26 Apr ‘21

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mahip Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mahip Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mahip Industries Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 26 Apr ‘21

What is the CAGR of Mahip Industries Ltd?

Mahip Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -53.26%, 1 Year at -57.65%, 6 Month at 0.00%, 3 Month at -10.68% and 1 Month at -4.99%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mahip Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mahip Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 65.40 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 34.60 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Mahip Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.