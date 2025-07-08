Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPackaging
Open₹3.5
Prev. Close₹3.61
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹3.5
Day's Low₹3.43
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-5.27
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6.6
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.24
19.24
19.24
19.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-29.47
-27.45
-24.41
-5.71
Net Worth
-10.23
-8.21
-5.17
13.53
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2012
Revenue
20.8
140.26
107.41
45.57
yoy growth (%)
-85.16
30.58
135.67
68.15
Raw materials
-25.03
-126.24
-97.74
-42.4
As % of sales
120.31
90
90.99
93.03
Employee costs
-0.88
-1.09
-0.88
-0.22
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
-8.13
7.3
1.86
0.84
Depreciation
-1.65
-0.05
-1.62
-0.23
Tax paid
0
-1.7
-0.5
-0.2
Working capital
7.83
5.74
22
1.83
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-85.16
30.58
135.67
68.15
Op profit growth
-154.73
54.47
226.24
168.12
EBIT growth
-141.39
92.6
194.08
159.25
Net profit growth
-245.34
309.17
112.54
92.56
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
-2.07
2.82
7.1
20.81
135.54
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
-2.07
2.82
7.1
20.81
135.54
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.72
2.56
1.26
2.98
0.29
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,221.6
|50.44
|11,087.67
|65.13
|0.16
|369.14
|99.25
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
3,710.7
|25.44
|8,620.84
|73.63
|0.32
|515.67
|994.74
EPL Ltd
EPL
231.75
|35.33
|7,411.1
|63.7
|2.93
|316.7
|32.15
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
780
|15.65
|5,046.4
|96.61
|0.9
|704.83
|324.24
Uflex Ltd
UFLEX
603.05
|20.3
|4,354.71
|71.21
|0.5
|1,947.09
|449.69
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole Time Director & CFO
Rajiv Govindram Agrawal
Independent Director
Omkar Patel
Independent Director
Praveen Singh
Company Secretary
ANIMESH SUTHAR.
Additional Director
Kinjal Parmar
Survey No. 127 Jalalpur-Godhn.,
Dholka - Bagodara Highway,
Gujarat - 387810
Tel: 91-079-40048788
Website: http://www.mahipindustriesltd.in
Email: cs@mahipindustriesltd.in
Office No 56-2,
Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,
Mumbai - 400093
Tel: 91-22-62638200
Website: www.bigshareonline.com
Email: investor@bigshareonline.com
Summary
Mahip Industries Limited was originally incorporated as Care Beverages (India) Limited at Ahmedabad on November 14, 1995, under the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 vide Certificate of Incorporat...
Reports by Mahip Industries Ltd
