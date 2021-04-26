iifl-logo
3.43
(-4.99%)
Apr 26, 2021|03:04:46 PM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-84.64

-3.37

Op profit growth

-192.61

-40.8

EBIT growth

-191.32

-54.7

Net profit growth

-1,710.47

-90.98

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-29.67

4.91

8.03

EBIT margin

-23.31

3.91

8.36

Net profit margin

-39.09

0.37

3.99

RoCE

-6.48

7.65

RoNW

-5.62

0.39

RoA

-2.71

0.18

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-4.23

0.26

7.98

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-5.08

-0.59

7.9

Book value per share

16.67

20.9

32.82

Valuation ratios

P/E

-2.51

129.23

P/CEPS

-2.09

-56.18

P/B

0.63

1.6

EV/EBIDTA

-18.25

14.63

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

0

-23.29

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

633.62

84.85

Inventory days

388.41

49.92

Creditor days

-195.79

-12.09

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

1.47

-1.1

-2.65

Net debt / equity

1.18

0.92

1.51

Net debt / op. profit

-6.13

5.59

3.1

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-120.31

-93.58

-90

Employee costs

-4.28

-0.96

-0.78

Other costs

-5.07

-0.53

-1.18

