Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-84.64
-3.37
Op profit growth
-192.61
-40.8
EBIT growth
-191.32
-54.7
Net profit growth
-1,710.47
-90.98
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-29.67
4.91
8.03
EBIT margin
-23.31
3.91
8.36
Net profit margin
-39.09
0.37
3.99
RoCE
-6.48
7.65
RoNW
-5.62
0.39
RoA
-2.71
0.18
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-4.23
0.26
7.98
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-5.08
-0.59
7.9
Book value per share
16.67
20.9
32.82
Valuation ratios
P/E
-2.51
129.23
P/CEPS
-2.09
-56.18
P/B
0.63
1.6
EV/EBIDTA
-18.25
14.63
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
0
-23.29
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
633.62
84.85
Inventory days
388.41
49.92
Creditor days
-195.79
-12.09
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
1.47
-1.1
-2.65
Net debt / equity
1.18
0.92
1.51
Net debt / op. profit
-6.13
5.59
3.1
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-120.31
-93.58
-90
Employee costs
-4.28
-0.96
-0.78
Other costs
-5.07
-0.53
-1.18
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.