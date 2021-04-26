Mahip Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
-8.13
7.3
1.86
0.84
Depreciation
-1.65
-0.05
-1.62
-0.23
Tax paid
0
-1.7
-0.5
-0.2
Working capital
7.83
5.74
22
1.83
Other operating items
Operating
-1.96
11.29
21.74
2.23
Capital expenditure
-0.14
7.63
11.95
6.42
Free cash flow
-2.1
18.92
33.69
8.65
Equity raised
49.21
31.02
18.65
7.88
Investing
0.02
-0.25
0.44
0.08
Financing
13.91
13.87
24.58
10.39
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
61.04
63.56
77.36
27.01
