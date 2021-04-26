iifl-logo
Mahip Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

3.43
(-4.99%)
Apr 26, 2021|03:04:46 PM

Mahip Industries FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2012

Profit before tax

-8.13

7.3

1.86

0.84

Depreciation

-1.65

-0.05

-1.62

-0.23

Tax paid

0

-1.7

-0.5

-0.2

Working capital

7.83

5.74

22

1.83

Other operating items

Operating

-1.96

11.29

21.74

2.23

Capital expenditure

-0.14

7.63

11.95

6.42

Free cash flow

-2.1

18.92

33.69

8.65

Equity raised

49.21

31.02

18.65

7.88

Investing

0.02

-0.25

0.44

0.08

Financing

13.91

13.87

24.58

10.39

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

61.04

63.56

77.36

27.01

