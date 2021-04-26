Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2012
Revenue
20.8
140.26
107.41
45.57
yoy growth (%)
-85.16
30.58
135.67
68.15
Raw materials
-25.03
-126.24
-97.74
-42.4
As % of sales
120.31
90
90.99
93.03
Employee costs
-0.88
-1.09
-0.88
-0.22
As % of sales
4.27
0.78
0.82
0.49
Other costs
-1.05
-1.65
-1.48
-0.71
As % of sales (Other Cost)
5.05
1.18
1.38
1.56
Operating profit
-6.16
11.26
7.29
2.23
OPM
-29.64
8.03
6.79
4.9
Depreciation
-1.65
-0.05
-1.62
-0.23
Interest expense
-3.28
-4.42
-4.21
-1.22
Other income
2.97
0.5
0.41
0.06
Profit before tax
-8.13
7.3
1.86
0.84
Taxes
0
-1.7
-0.5
-0.2
Tax rate
0
-23.3
-26.76
-23.7
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-8.13
5.59
1.36
0.64
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-8.13
5.59
1.36
0.64
yoy growth (%)
-245.34
309.17
112.54
92.56
NPM
-39.1
3.99
1.27
1.41
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.