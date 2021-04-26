iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Mahip Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3.43
(-4.99%)
Apr 26, 2021|03:04:46 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Mahip Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2012

Revenue

20.8

140.26

107.41

45.57

yoy growth (%)

-85.16

30.58

135.67

68.15

Raw materials

-25.03

-126.24

-97.74

-42.4

As % of sales

120.31

90

90.99

93.03

Employee costs

-0.88

-1.09

-0.88

-0.22

As % of sales

4.27

0.78

0.82

0.49

Other costs

-1.05

-1.65

-1.48

-0.71

As % of sales (Other Cost)

5.05

1.18

1.38

1.56

Operating profit

-6.16

11.26

7.29

2.23

OPM

-29.64

8.03

6.79

4.9

Depreciation

-1.65

-0.05

-1.62

-0.23

Interest expense

-3.28

-4.42

-4.21

-1.22

Other income

2.97

0.5

0.41

0.06

Profit before tax

-8.13

7.3

1.86

0.84

Taxes

0

-1.7

-0.5

-0.2

Tax rate

0

-23.3

-26.76

-23.7

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-8.13

5.59

1.36

0.64

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-8.13

5.59

1.36

0.64

yoy growth (%)

-245.34

309.17

112.54

92.56

NPM

-39.1

3.99

1.27

1.41

Mahip Industries : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Mahip Industries Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.