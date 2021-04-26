iifl-logo
Mahip Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

3.43
(-4.99%)
Apr 26, 2021|03:04:46 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

19.24

19.24

19.24

19.24

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-29.47

-27.45

-24.41

-5.71

Net Worth

-10.23

-8.21

-5.17

13.53

Minority Interest

Debt

8.78

32.47

34.05

34.19

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.22

0.22

0.22

0.22

Total Liabilities

-1.23

24.48

29.1

47.94

Fixed Assets

1.35

1.68

1.78

15.9

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0.19

0.19

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-2.85

22.61

26.94

31.81

Inventories

0

2.12

0.25

4.75

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

12.97

1.3

3.35

23.52

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

4.78

27.98

27.95

16.46

Sundry Creditors

-0.85

-6.83

-2.31

-10.87

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-19.75

-1.96

-2.3

-2.05

Cash

0.29

0.18

0.18

0.05

Total Assets

-1.21

24.47

29.09

47.95

