Mahip Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.24
19.24
19.24
19.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-29.47
-27.45
-24.41
-5.71
Net Worth
-10.23
-8.21
-5.17
13.53
Minority Interest
Debt
8.78
32.47
34.05
34.19
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.22
0.22
0.22
0.22
Total Liabilities
-1.23
24.48
29.1
47.94
Fixed Assets
1.35
1.68
1.78
15.9
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0.19
0.19
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-2.85
22.61
26.94
31.81
Inventories
0
2.12
0.25
4.75
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
12.97
1.3
3.35
23.52
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
4.78
27.98
27.95
16.46
Sundry Creditors
-0.85
-6.83
-2.31
-10.87
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-19.75
-1.96
-2.3
-2.05
Cash
0.29
0.18
0.18
0.05
Total Assets
-1.21
24.47
29.09
47.95
