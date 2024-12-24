Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015; as amended from time to time and with reference the captioned subject, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company considered and approved the following business: Proceedings of the Extra-ordinary General Meeting Held on 24th December, 2024 at 03:00 PM at the registered office of the Company. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 24.12.2024) Voting Result and Scrutinizer Report of Extra-ordinary General Meeting of Mahip Industries Limited (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/12/2024)