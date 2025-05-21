Board Meeting 21 May 2025 16 May 2025

Mahip Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1) Audited Financial Results for the half year and year ended on 31st March 2025 2) Any other business with the permission of the chairman. Financial Result for the Half year and year ended 31st March, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 21/05/2025)

Board Meeting 19 Mar 2025 12 Mar 2025

Mahip Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/03/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1) the appointment of Secretarial Auditors of the company for the F.Y. 2024-25. 2) any other matters with the permission of the chairman Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing and Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, 19th March, 2025 inter-alia, considered and approved the Appointment of M/s. Mukesh J & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, Ahmedabad as the Secretarial Auditors of the company for the F.Y. 2024-25: Further, the disclosure pursuant to Regulations 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, read with SEBI circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September, 2015 is attached as Annexure - A (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/03/2025)

Board Meeting 28 Nov 2024 25 Nov 2024

Mahip Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) To discuss and consider the appointment of Statutory Auditor of the company. 2) To discuss and consider the appointment of Internal Auditor of the company. 3) To consider and transit any other business; placed before the board with the permission of the chairman; Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015; as amended from time to time and with reference the captioned subject, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company considered and approved the following business (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/11/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Mahip Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) To consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the company for the half year ended 30th September 2024. 2) To consider and transit any other business; placed before the board with the permission of the chairman Unaudited Financial Result for the half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 2 Sep 2024

Mahip Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.) To fix the date & time for convening the 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held at the registered office situated at Survey No. 127 Jalalpur - Godhneshwar Dholka - Bagodara Highway Ahmedabad-387810 Book Closure dates and other related matters; 2.) To consider and approve the Draft Notice for the 29th Annual General Meeting of the company for circulation to the members of the company 3.) To consider and approve the Directors report along with the annexures attached thereto for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024; 4.) To consider and approve Secretarial Audit Report for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024; 5.) To appoint Mr. Mukesh Jiwnani Proprietor of Mukesh J & Associates Company Secretary in Practice as scrutinizer to ascertain voting process of 29th Annual General Meeting; 6.) To consider and transit any other business; placed before the board with the permission of the Chairman. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015; as amended from time to time and with reference the captioned subject, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company considered and approved business: Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.09.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2024 30 Aug 2024

Mahip Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the appointment of Secretarial Auditor of the company Considered and approved the appointment of M/s. Mukesh J. & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, Ahmedabad as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the F.Y. 2023-24 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/09/2024)

Board Meeting 20 Jul 2024 20 Jul 2024