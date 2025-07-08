Mahip Industries Ltd Summary

Mahip Industries Limited was originally incorporated as Care Beverages (India) Limited at Ahmedabad on November 14, 1995, under the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 vide Certificate of Incorporation. The Company received Certificate of Commencement of Business on November 23, 1995 issued by Registrar of Companies. Consequently, the name of Company changed to Care Corupack Limited and fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 27, 2001 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Subsequently, upon the change of name, the name of the Company was changed to Mahip Industries Limited and fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 31, 2018 was issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. The Company is promoted by Shri Rajiv Govindram Agrawal.The Company is a manufacturer and trader of corrugated boxes. It offer a wide range of packaging services, printing and designing of corrugated boxes. It produce corrugated sheets and from the sheets there are products like Corrugated Box, including printing on corrugated Box and custom-made products. Currently, it has a new manufacturing unit at Dholka, Ahmedabad, spread across a total area of 25000 sq. meter with a manufacturing capacity of 4620 TPA.The Company customized products on the basis of colors, design, dimension, load taking capacity and corrugated type, etc. The Product Portfolio includes diversified variety of which are customized corrugated box packing, printing on corrugated box which are used in various industries. The products which include Stagguard, Box, Corrugated Boxes ,Corrugated Boxes with Partition ,Corrugated Boxes With Lid, Printed Corrugated Boxes, Customized Corrugated Boxes, Laminated Corrugated Boxes, Bituminized corrugated boxes, Corrugated Cartons/ Printed, Corrugated Cartons, Heavy duty Corrugated Boxes, Multi color Printed Cartons, Corrugated Sheets, Corrugated Paper Rolls, Auto Slot Boxes & Die Cut Boxes etc. Its products allows the existing customers to source most of their product requirements from a single vendor and enables to expand business from existing customers, as well as address a larger base of potential new customers.In 2014, the Company received Certificate from Canara Bank conferring Best CSR Initiatives by an MSME Award for 2014. The Company is certified by ISO 9001 and ISO 22000 (Quality Management System) Certifications from JAZ ANZ (+).l It is well equipped with in-house testing laboratory to test products. Its finished products has to undergo a strict quality check to ensure that they are of relevant quality as per the standards set. The in house testing laboratory regulates and monitors the quality, strength, stiffness ad GSM measurement of boxes to ensure that the same can safely carry products for their end use.