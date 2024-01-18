|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|23 Sep 2024
|23 Sep 2024
|30 Sep 2024
|Pursuant to the provision of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that the Register of Members or Register of Beneficial Owners maintained by the Depositories shall be closed during the period from September 23, 2024 to September 30, 2024 (both days including) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting. Read less..
