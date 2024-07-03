SectorSteel
Open₹78.53
Prev. Close₹74.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹42.49
Day's High₹80.3
Day's Low₹71.94
52 Week's High₹125.5
52 Week's Low₹71
Book Value₹49.93
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)102.35
P/E10.94
EPS6.84
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.21
10.43
5.21
5.21
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
56.75
30.29
25.99
23.78
Net Worth
70.96
40.72
31.2
28.99
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
914.55
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.3
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
958.15
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,610.05
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.35
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Nishant Garg
Whole-time Director
Nivedita Garg
Independent Director
Abhilash Rastogi
Independent Director
Raj Kumar Mittal
Independent Director
Urvi Agarwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Monika
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Maiden Forgings Ltd
Summary
Maiden Forgings Ltd was originally incorporated on February 11, 2005 as a Private Limited Company in the name of Maiden Forgings Private Limited. Later on, the Companys name changed to Maiden Forgings Limited and consequent upon conversion of Company into public limited company, a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated December 02, 2022 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Delhi. The Company is a manufacturer and supplier of all types of stainless steel bright bars, all grades of steel wires, profiles and ground bars. The Company has been engaged in the manufacturing and sales of ferrous metal products in the form of drawn products like steel bright bars, wires, profiles and ground bars. It specializes in design and manufacture of different type of ferrous metal products including carbon steel, stainless-steel and alloy steel products.The Companys fully integrated infrastructure consists of steel drawing machines, peeling centres finishing machines installed at its 3 manufacturing plants, all located in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, which has a combined aggregated manufacturing capacity of approx. 50,000 ton per annum. The Company established its first manufacturing plant in 2011 at Kavi Nagar Industrial Area at Ghaziabad. In 2015, it established second plant nearby and consequently, the third plant of the Company started operations in 2018, in Ghaziabad. Then in 2022, it commissioned and installed a new dedicated production line for manufacturing of collated pneumatic nails
Read More
The Maiden Forgings Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹72.02 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Maiden Forgings Ltd is ₹102.35 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Maiden Forgings Ltd is 10.94 and 1.50 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Maiden Forgings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Maiden Forgings Ltd is ₹71 and ₹125.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Maiden Forgings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -30.74%, 6 Month at -17.52%, 3 Month at -15.00% and 1 Month at -8.78%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.