iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Maiden Forgings Ltd Share Price

72.02
(-3.72%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open78.53
  • Day's High80.3
  • 52 Wk High125.5
  • Prev. Close74.8
  • Day's Low71.94
  • 52 Wk Low 71
  • Turnover (lac)42.49
  • P/E10.94
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value49.93
  • EPS6.84
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)102.35
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Maiden Forgings Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

78.53

Prev. Close

74.8

Turnover(Lac.)

42.49

Day's High

80.3

Day's Low

71.94

52 Week's High

125.5

52 Week's Low

71

Book Value

49.93

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

102.35

P/E

10.94

EPS

6.84

Divi. Yield

0

Maiden Forgings Ltd Corporate Action

23 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Maiden Forgings Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Maiden Forgings Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:07 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Apr-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.37%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.37%

Non-Promoter- 26.62%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.62%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Maiden Forgings Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.21

10.43

5.21

5.21

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

56.75

30.29

25.99

23.78

Net Worth

70.96

40.72

31.2

28.99

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Maiden Forgings Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

914.55

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.3

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

958.15

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,610.05

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.35

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Maiden Forgings Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Nishant Garg

Whole-time Director

Nivedita Garg

Independent Director

Abhilash Rastogi

Independent Director

Raj Kumar Mittal

Independent Director

Urvi Agarwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Monika

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Maiden Forgings Ltd

Summary

Maiden Forgings Ltd was originally incorporated on February 11, 2005 as a Private Limited Company in the name of Maiden Forgings Private Limited. Later on, the Companys name changed to Maiden Forgings Limited and consequent upon conversion of Company into public limited company, a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated December 02, 2022 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Delhi. The Company is a manufacturer and supplier of all types of stainless steel bright bars, all grades of steel wires, profiles and ground bars. The Company has been engaged in the manufacturing and sales of ferrous metal products in the form of drawn products like steel bright bars, wires, profiles and ground bars. It specializes in design and manufacture of different type of ferrous metal products including carbon steel, stainless-steel and alloy steel products.The Companys fully integrated infrastructure consists of steel drawing machines, peeling centres finishing machines installed at its 3 manufacturing plants, all located in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, which has a combined aggregated manufacturing capacity of approx. 50,000 ton per annum. The Company established its first manufacturing plant in 2011 at Kavi Nagar Industrial Area at Ghaziabad. In 2015, it established second plant nearby and consequently, the third plant of the Company started operations in 2018, in Ghaziabad. Then in 2022, it commissioned and installed a new dedicated production line for manufacturing of collated pneumatic nails
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Maiden Forgings Ltd share price today?

The Maiden Forgings Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹72.02 today.

What is the Market Cap of Maiden Forgings Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Maiden Forgings Ltd is ₹102.35 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Maiden Forgings Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Maiden Forgings Ltd is 10.94 and 1.50 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Maiden Forgings Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Maiden Forgings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Maiden Forgings Ltd is ₹71 and ₹125.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Maiden Forgings Ltd?

Maiden Forgings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -30.74%, 6 Month at -17.52%, 3 Month at -15.00% and 1 Month at -8.78%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Maiden Forgings Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Maiden Forgings Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.37 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.63 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Maiden Forgings Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.