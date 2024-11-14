Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

Maiden Forgings Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report thereon for the half year ended September 30, 2024. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015, the Board of Directors meeting was held on Thursday, November 14, 2024 at 05:00 P.M at the corporate office of the Company situated at E 201, Sec 17, Kavi Nagar, Ind Area, Ghaziabad-201002.

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015, the Company is hereby submitting the outcome of the Board Meeting held on September 03, 2024.

