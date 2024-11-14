|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|8 Nov 2024
|Maiden Forgings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve According to the provisions of Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 it is hereby informed that the meeting of Board of Directors of Maiden Forgings Limited (Formerly Known as Maiden Forgings Private Limited) is scheduled to be held on Thursday November 14 2024 at 05:00 P.M. to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report thereon for the half year ended September 30 2024 and any other agendas if any. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015, the Company is hereby submitting that the Board of Directors in the meeting held on Thursday, November 14, 2023 at 05:00 P.M at the corporate office of the Company situated at E 201, Sec 17, Kavi Nagar, Ind Area, Ghaziabad-201002. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|3 Sep 2024
|9 Sep 2024
|Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015, the Company is hereby submitting the outcome of the Board Meeting held on September 03, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|23 May 2024
|Maiden Forgings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Half Year and Year ended March 31 2024 along with other agendas. Pursuant to the Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors in its meeting held on Thursday, May 30, 2024, has considered and approved the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the Half Year and Year ended 31.03.2024 along with the Auditors Report thereon duly considered and reviewed by the Audit Committee. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024) Pursuant to the provisions of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Company is hereby submitting documents briefly highlighting the financial and operational performance for FY 2023-2024 based upon the Audited Financial Results related thereto. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.05.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.