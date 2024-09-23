Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations , 2015, the Company is hereby submitting the newspaper advertisement made in relation to the 19th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Monday, September 30, 2024 at 11:30 A.M. through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) and Information relating to E-Voting and Book Closure . The Advestisement appeared yesterday i.e., 08 September 2024 in Financial Express and Jansatta, Newspaper. Pursuant to the provision of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that the Register of Members or Register of Beneficial Owners maintained by the Depositories shall be closed during the period from September 23, 2024 to September 30, 2024 (both days including) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.09.2024) Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company is hereby enclosed the summary of proceedings of the 19th Annual General Meeting held on Monday, September 30, 2024 at 11:30 A.M. and concluded at 12:05 P.M. through Video Conferencing/ other Audio Visuals Means. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 44 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, the Company is hereby enclosed Scrutinizers Report as given by Mr. Mohit Singhal, Proprietor of Mohit Singhal and Associates (having Membership No:- F11143) on remote e-voting and e-voting facility provided by the Company to the members for casting their votes in relation to the business as set out in the Notice of the 19th Annual General Meeting of the Company. Further, I hereby would like to inform that all the resolutions are passed with the requisite majority (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 1/10/2024)