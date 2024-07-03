Maiden Forgings Ltd Summary

Maiden Forgings Ltd was originally incorporated on February 11, 2005 as a Private Limited Company in the name of Maiden Forgings Private Limited. Later on, the Companys name changed to Maiden Forgings Limited and consequent upon conversion of Company into public limited company, a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated December 02, 2022 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Delhi. The Company is a manufacturer and supplier of all types of stainless steel bright bars, all grades of steel wires, profiles and ground bars. The Company has been engaged in the manufacturing and sales of ferrous metal products in the form of drawn products like steel bright bars, wires, profiles and ground bars. It specializes in design and manufacture of different type of ferrous metal products including carbon steel, stainless-steel and alloy steel products.The Companys fully integrated infrastructure consists of steel drawing machines, peeling centres finishing machines installed at its 3 manufacturing plants, all located in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, which has a combined aggregated manufacturing capacity of approx. 50,000 ton per annum. The Company established its first manufacturing plant in 2011 at Kavi Nagar Industrial Area at Ghaziabad. In 2015, it established second plant nearby and consequently, the third plant of the Company started operations in 2018, in Ghaziabad. Then in 2022, it commissioned and installed a new dedicated production line for manufacturing of collated pneumatic nails as a part of forward integration strategy.The Company is planning to come out with a Public issue which consist of issuing upto 37,84,000 Equity Shares through Fresh issue.