To the Members of

Maitri Enterprises Limited

REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of Maitri Enterprises Limited (CIN: L45208GJ1991PLC016853) ("the Company"), which comprises the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss , including other comprehensive income, the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year ended, and notes to the standalone financial statement, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, its Profit including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) as specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements for the financial year ended 31 March, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matter describe below to be key audit matter to be communicated in our report.

We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the Financial Statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance to these procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risk of the material misstatement of the Financial Statements.The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matter How the matter was addressed in our audit REVENUE RECOGNITION: Our key audit procedures included, but were not limited to, the following: Revenue of the Company consists of sale of products is recognized when product is transferred to the buyer with significant risks and rewards of ownership of the goods and amount of revenue can be measured reliable, probable that the economic benefits associated with the transaction will flow to the entity and there is no unfulfilled obligation. Revenue from sale of services includes Works contract service is recognized when the rendering of services can be estimated reliably, revenue associated with the transaction shall be recognized by reference to the stage of completion of the transaction at the end of the reporting period. (a) Assessed the appropriateness of the Companys revenue recognition accounting policies, including those relating to rebates and trade discounts by comparing with the applicable accounting standards; Revenue is measured at fair value of the consideration received or receivable and is accounted for net of rebates, trade discounts. (b) Tested the design and operating effectiveness of the general IT control environment and the manual controls for recognition of revenue, The complexity mainly relates to various discounts, incentives and scheme offers, diverse range of market presence and complex contractual agreements/commercial terms across those markets. So far as sale of services is concerned recognition of revenue is based on determination of stage of completion of service transaction which is matter of managements estimates and judgements. (c) Performed test of Detail: We identified revenue recognition as a key audit matter since revenue is significant to the financial statements and is required to be recognized as per the requirements of applicable accounting framework. (i) Tested, on a sample basis, sales transactions to the underlying supporting documentation which includes goods dispatch documents and sale of service transaction ; (ii) Assessed the Companys process for recording of the accruals for discounts and rebates as at the year-end for the prevailing incentive schemes; (iii) Tested, on a sample basis, discounts and rebates recorded during the year to the relevant approvals and supporting documentation. (d) Evaluated the process followed by the management for revenue recognition including understanding and testing of key controls related to recognition of revenue in correct period. INVENTORY EXISTENCE AND VALUATION: Our key audit procedures included, but were not limited to, the following: Inventory is held in various locations by the Company. There are complexities involved in determining inventory quantities on hand and valuation of the same due to the Companys diverse & numerous inventory products. Further, in connection with sale of services, the valuation of Work in progress required determination of stage of completion of service transaction which is matter of managements estimates and judgements. We identified Inventory quantities and its valuation is as a key audit matter. 1. We have attended inventory counts, which we selected based on financial significance and risk, observed managements inventory count procedures to assess the effectiveness, selected a sample of inventory products and compared the quantities counted to the quantities recorded and ensured inventory adjustments, if any, are recorded in the books of accounts. 2. Assessed whether the managements internal controls relating to inventorys valuation are appropriately designed and implemented. 3. Verified the correctness of valuation made by the management on a sample basis, with regard to the cost and net realizable value of inventory.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon.

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the standalone financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the such other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation and presentation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income,cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matter stated in point no. i (vi) below.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive income, the Cash Flow Statement and statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) The modifications relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 2(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph 2(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

g) With respect to adequacy of internal financial controls over financial reporting of the company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Companies Act, 2013, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and explanation given to us, the remuneration paid by company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements- Refer "Note C:- Other explanatory Notes to the standalone financial statements point no. (ii):- Pending Litigation".

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; and

iii. There were no amounts which required to be transferred to the investor education and protection fund by the company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(is), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries, and

(c) Based on such audit procedures performed by us that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations made by the Management under sub clause (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year. Therefore, provisions of section 123 of the Act is not applicable. vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has not a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and hence the same has not been operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software.

FOR DINESH R THAKKAR & CO. CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS FRN : 102612W DINESH R. THAKKAR (PARTNER) PLACE: AHMEDABAD M.NO.038216 DATE : 30th MAY, 2024 UDIN : 24038216BKEELX6651

Annexure - A to Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in Paragraph 1. Under the heading of "Report on other legal and regulatory requirements" section of our report of even date.

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

i. In respect of Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets :

a) (A) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b) The Company has a regular programme of Physical Verification of its Property, Plant & Equipment by which all Property, Plant & Equipment are physically verified by the management during the year in the phase manner over the period of three years which is in our opinion, reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets. In accordance with this programme, a portion of Property, plant & equipment have been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification.

c) There is no immovable property disclosed in financial statements of the company therefore no further information required to furnish.

d) Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment or Intangible assets during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(i)(d) of the order is not applicable to the company.

e) Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under Prohibition of Benami Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) (formerly the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988)) and rules made thereunder.

ii. In respect of its Inventories:-

a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate having regard to the size of the company and nature of its operations. The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventories as compared to book records did not exceed 10% or more in aggregate for any class of inventory.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not been sanctioned any working capital facility on the basis of security of current assets from bank or financial institutions. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the order is not applicable to the company.

iii. In respect of Loans/Guarantee/Security/Investment given/made by the company:-

a) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year. However, the company has granted unsecured loan to one private limited company and wholly owned subsidiary during the year. The Company has made investment in equity shares of one private limited company. Further, the Company has not provided any guarantee or security to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year.

A. The aggregate amount during the year, and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans or advances and guarantees or security to wholly owned subsidiary;

( in Lakhs)

Particulars Aggregate amount loan granted during the year Balance outstanding at 31st March 2024 Loan Granted Wholly owned subsidiary 232.30 190.34

B. The aggregate amount during the year, and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans or advances and guarantees or security to parties other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates;

( in Lakhs)

Particulars Aggregate amount loan granted during the year Balance outstanding at 31st March 2024 Loan Granted Private limited Company 23.12 17.40

b) The terms and conditions of unsecured loan granted and investment made during the year are not prejudicial to the companys interest.

c) In respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans, there is no specific schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated. Therefore, no further information is required to be furnished under this clause.

d) There is no stipulation of repayment hence no questions of overdue amount.

e) There is no any loan or advance in the nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties. Therefore no further information is required to be furnished under this clause.

f) The company has granted loans or advances in the nature of loans without specifying any terms or period of repayment, the details thereof is as under:

Particulars ( in Lakhs) 1) Aggregate amount of loans/ advances in nature of loans 255.42 a) Loan or advances does not specify any terms or period of repayment - Related Parties as defined in Section 2(76) of Companies Act,2013 255.42 - Promoters Nil 2) Percentage of loans/ advances in nature of loans to the total loans 100%

iv. In respect of Loans granted /Investments made / Guarantees/Security provided by the company:-

On the basis of our examination of the records, in respect of loan, the provisions of sections 185 & 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with by the Company.

v. In respect of Deposits:-

The Company has not accepted any public deposits and also no amounts which are deemed to be deposits and hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act and the rules framed there under are not applicable to the company.

vi. In respect of Cost Records :-

The company is not required to maintain cost records as required by the central government under sub section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013. Hence clause 3(vi) of the Companies (Auditors Report) order, 2020 is not applicable.

vii. In respect of statutory dues:

a) The company is generally regular in depositing with Appropriate Authorities undisputed statutory dues including Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Custom Duty and other material statutory dues applicable to it. According to the information and explanation given to us, there were no undisputed amount payable in respect of such due which were outstanding as at 31st March, 2024 for a period more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) There are no any disputed dues which have not been deposited of Goods and Service Tax, Custom duty, Cess as at 31st March 2024 and therefore no further information is required to be furnished under this clause. However, there is disputed dues of income tax which have not been deposited as at 31st March 2024, details thereof are as under:

Name of Nature of the Dues Disputed Period to which the Forum where dispute Statue Dues () amount relates is pending

The Income Income tax dues u/s 158BC of Income 145.98 Block period 01.04.1988 High Court of Gujarat at Tax Act, 1961 Tax Act 1961 (Including Penalty/Fine to 08.12.1998 Ahmedabad Imposed)

viii. In respect of Unrecorded Income :-

The company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in books of account, as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961), therefore no further information is required to be furnished under this clause.

ix. In respect of Repayment of Loans :-

(a) Based on our audit procedures, we are of the opinion that the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon due to any lender.

(b) Based on our audit procedures, the Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) Based on our audit procedures, we report that the company has not availed any term loan during the year and therefore no further information is required to be furnished under this clause.

(d) Based on our audit procedures, funds raised on short term basis have, prima facie, not been utilised for long term purposes by the company.

(e) Based on our audit procedures, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) Based on our audit procedures, the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

x. In respect of Utilization of IPO and Private Placement and Preferential Issues :

a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not raised any money by way of public issue or Debt instruments during the year and therefore no further information is required to be furnished under this clause.

b) The company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year and therefore no further information is required to be furnished under this clause.

xi. In respect of Reporting Of Fraud :

a) Based upon the audit procedures performed, we report that no fraud or no material fraud by the company or any fraud on the company has been noticed or reported during year.

b) During the year, no report under sub section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by us in Form ADT 4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government. c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii. In respect of Nidhi Company:-

The Company is not a Nidhi Company as per the provision of companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the provision of clause 3 (xii) (a), (b) & (c) of the companys (Auditors Report) order, 2020 is not applicable.

xiii. In respect of Related Party Transaction:-

In our opinion, the all transaction entered by the company with related parties are in compliance with the provision of section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 and details thereof have been properly disclosed in the notes to the standalone financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. In respect of Internal Audit:-

In our opinion and based on our examination, according to the size and nature of the business, the company has established the internal audit system as per the provision of section 138 of Companies Act, 2013. Further, we have considered the internal audit report issued to the company by the internal auditor for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

xv. In respect of Non- cash Transaction:-

The company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with the directors or persons connected with him during the year. Therefore, the provision of clause 3 (xv) of the companys (Auditors Report) order, 2020 is not applicable.

xvi. In respect of Registration Under RBI Act,1934:-

The registration under section 45 IA of Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 is not required as the company is not engaged in the business of a non-banking financial institution (as defined in section 45-I(a) of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934) as its principal business and hence clause 3 (xvi) (a) to (d) of Companys (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable.

xvii. In respect of Cash Losses:-

The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. In respect of Auditors Resignation:-

There has been resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and there were no issues, objections or concerns raised by the outgoing auditors.

xix. In respect of Financial Position:-

On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in Note 29 to the standalone financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. In respect of Corporate Social Responsibility:-

Based upon the audit procedures performed, since the provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act with regard to Corporate Social Responsibility are not applicable to the Company. Therefore, the provision of clause 3 (xx)(a) and (b) of the companys (Auditors Report) order, 2020 is not applicable.

FOR DINESH R THAKKAR & CO. CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS FRN : 102612W DINESH R. THAKKAR PLACE: AHMEDABAD (PARTNER) DATE : 30th MAY, 2024 M.NO.038216

Annexure - B to Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in (g) of Paragraph 2 under the heading of "Report on other legal and regulatory requirements" section of our report of even date.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of MAITRI ENTERPRISES LIMITED ("the Company") as at March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibilities for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the "Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting" (the "Guidance note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibilities

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to Standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting with reference to standalone financial statements

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on, the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.