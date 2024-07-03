iifl-logo-icon 1
Maitri Enterprises Ltd Share Price

24.75
(-4.81%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

  • Open25
  • Day's High25.5
  • 52 Wk High51.34
  • Prev. Close26
  • Day's Low24.75
  • 52 Wk Low 23.39
  • Turnover (lac)0.18
  • P/E18.71
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value14.23
  • EPS1.39
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)10.89
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Maitri Enterprises Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

25

Prev. Close

26

Turnover(Lac.)

0.18

Day's High

25.5

Day's Low

24.75

52 Week's High

51.34

52 Week's Low

23.39

Book Value

14.23

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

10.89

P/E

18.71

EPS

1.39

Divi. Yield

0

Maitri Enterprises Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

Maitri Enterprises Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Maitri Enterprises Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:51 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.00%

Non-Promoter- 36.99%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 36.99%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Maitri Enterprises Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.4

4.4

4.4

1.9

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.98

0.9

0.56

0.14

Net Worth

5.38

5.3

4.96

2.04

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

4.55

6.66

0.68

0.64

yoy growth (%)

-31.66

872.27

7.08

102.52

Raw materials

-3.6

-6.15

-0.48

-0.43

As % of sales

79.1

92.33

70.38

68.48

Employee costs

-0.44

-0.27

-0.13

-0.12

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.1

0.21

0.03

0.02

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.03

-0.01

-0.01

Tax paid

-0.03

-0.04

0

0

Working capital

0.22

-0.77

0.02

0.03

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-31.66

872.27

7.08

102.52

Op profit growth

-1,022.05

-79.93

-16.21

-33.73

EBIT growth

-41.29

621.74

53.7

827.31

Net profit growth

-55.81

604.05

34.9

638.31

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

19.01

13.33

20.09

4.55

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

19.01

13.33

20.09

4.55

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.13

0.11

0.06

0.09

Maitri Enterprises Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Maitri Enterprises Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Sarla Jaikishin Ambwani

Managing Director

Jaikishan Ambwani

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Rameshlal B Ambwani

Independent Director

Rakesh Lakhwani

Independent Director

Harish Motani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Bijal Nareshbhai Thakkar

Non Executive Director

Dipak Ambwani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Maitri Enterprises Ltd

Summary

Maitri Enterprises Ltd (Formerly known as Parth Aluminium Ltd), was incorporated in 1991. The Company, led by Mr. Rameshlal Ambwani and team has rich experience in the field of Pharmaceutical Industry in Gujarat. The Company is engaged in trading of pharmaceuticals products mainly medicine.The Company started its business operation in the field of Green House and Poly House in 2012-13. The Company acquired 100% stake in BSA Marketing Pvt. Ltd on 08 December, 2021 and hence it became Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company in 2021-22.The year 2023 was a milestone year for the Indian Real estate sector with all-time high sales. The number of launches were increasing and touched a decade high last year, inventory showed a decline or stability across Tier-1 cities, indicating a healthy demand momentum.The Company is gaining experience in distribution of pharmaceutical products and strengthening its network and that will create a good business opportunity in coming years. Further, the trading and distribution of pharmaceutical products are getting competitive due to new players, online pharma companies, established pharma manufacturing companies are also entering into big city markets directly through their own network and that makes the pressure on margin. It is trying to create its own strong space to meet with any emerging competition in the sector.
Company FAQs

What is the Maitri Enterprises Ltd share price today?

The Maitri Enterprises Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹24.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Maitri Enterprises Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Maitri Enterprises Ltd is ₹10.89 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Maitri Enterprises Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Maitri Enterprises Ltd is 18.71 and 1.83 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Maitri Enterprises Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Maitri Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Maitri Enterprises Ltd is ₹23.39 and ₹51.34 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Maitri Enterprises Ltd?

Maitri Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.89%, 3 Years at 13.25%, 1 Year at -33.91%, 6 Month at -2.33%, 3 Month at -46.72% and 1 Month at -41.90%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Maitri Enterprises Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Maitri Enterprises Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 63.01 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 36.99 %

