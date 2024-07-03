Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹25
Prev. Close₹26
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.18
Day's High₹25.5
Day's Low₹24.75
52 Week's High₹51.34
52 Week's Low₹23.39
Book Value₹14.23
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)10.89
P/E18.71
EPS1.39
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.4
4.4
4.4
1.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.98
0.9
0.56
0.14
Net Worth
5.38
5.3
4.96
2.04
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
4.55
6.66
0.68
0.64
yoy growth (%)
-31.66
872.27
7.08
102.52
Raw materials
-3.6
-6.15
-0.48
-0.43
As % of sales
79.1
92.33
70.38
68.48
Employee costs
-0.44
-0.27
-0.13
-0.12
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.1
0.21
0.03
0.02
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.03
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
-0.03
-0.04
0
0
Working capital
0.22
-0.77
0.02
0.03
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-31.66
872.27
7.08
102.52
Op profit growth
-1,022.05
-79.93
-16.21
-33.73
EBIT growth
-41.29
621.74
53.7
827.31
Net profit growth
-55.81
604.05
34.9
638.31
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
19.01
13.33
20.09
4.55
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
19.01
13.33
20.09
4.55
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.13
0.11
0.06
0.09
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Sarla Jaikishin Ambwani
Managing Director
Jaikishan Ambwani
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Rameshlal B Ambwani
Independent Director
Rakesh Lakhwani
Independent Director
Harish Motani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Bijal Nareshbhai Thakkar
Non Executive Director
Dipak Ambwani
Reports by Maitri Enterprises Ltd
Summary
Maitri Enterprises Ltd (Formerly known as Parth Aluminium Ltd), was incorporated in 1991. The Company, led by Mr. Rameshlal Ambwani and team has rich experience in the field of Pharmaceutical Industry in Gujarat. The Company is engaged in trading of pharmaceuticals products mainly medicine.The Company started its business operation in the field of Green House and Poly House in 2012-13. The Company acquired 100% stake in BSA Marketing Pvt. Ltd on 08 December, 2021 and hence it became Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company in 2021-22.The year 2023 was a milestone year for the Indian Real estate sector with all-time high sales. The number of launches were increasing and touched a decade high last year, inventory showed a decline or stability across Tier-1 cities, indicating a healthy demand momentum.The Company is gaining experience in distribution of pharmaceutical products and strengthening its network and that will create a good business opportunity in coming years. Further, the trading and distribution of pharmaceutical products are getting competitive due to new players, online pharma companies, established pharma manufacturing companies are also entering into big city markets directly through their own network and that makes the pressure on margin. It is trying to create its own strong space to meet with any emerging competition in the sector.
Read More
The Maitri Enterprises Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹24.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Maitri Enterprises Ltd is ₹10.89 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Maitri Enterprises Ltd is 18.71 and 1.83 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Maitri Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Maitri Enterprises Ltd is ₹23.39 and ₹51.34 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Maitri Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.89%, 3 Years at 13.25%, 1 Year at -33.91%, 6 Month at -2.33%, 3 Month at -46.72% and 1 Month at -41.90%.
