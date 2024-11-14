iifl-logo-icon 1
Maitri Enterprises Ltd Board Meeting

31.53
(5.00%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:25:00 AM

Maitri Enterp. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
Maitri Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you under Regulation 29 and any other Regulation of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday November 14 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company at Gayatri House Ashok Vihar Near Maitri Avenue Society Opposite Government Engineering College Motera Sabarmati Ahmedabad-380005 Gujarat to transact the following business; 1.To Consider and Approve Un-Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended on September 30 2024 along with Limited Review Report as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 2.Any other item with the permission of the Chair and Majority of Directors. Outcome of a Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
Maitri Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To Consider and Approve Un-Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on June 30 2024 as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations alongwith Limited Review Report thereon. 2. Any other item with the permission of the Chair and Majority of Directors. 1. Considered and approved un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter ended on June 30, 2024 along with limited review report as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. 2. Considered and Approved the Directors Report of the Company together with relevant Annexures thereto for the Financial Year ended on March 31, 2024. 3. Approved the Notice of the 33rd Annual General Meeting (A.G.M) of the Company. The 33rd Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held on Saturday, September 28, 2024 at 12.30 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company at Gayatri House, Ashok Vihar, Near Maitri Avenue Society, Opposite Government Engineering College, Motera, Sabarmati, Ahmedabad-380005, Gujarat. 4. Considered and approved the dates of the book closure fixed from Sunday, September 22, 2024 to Saturday, September 28, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of holding 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting7 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
1. Considered and Re-appointed Mr. Jaikishan Rameshlal Ambwani as a Managing Director of the Company for the period of 3 (Three) years w.e.f. August 11, 2024 subjects to approval of shareholders in ensuing General Meeting. Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR) for Re-appointment of Managing Director
Board Meeting30 May 202417 May 2024
Maitri Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you under Regulation 29 and any other Regulation of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 28th May 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company at Gayatri House Ashok Vihar Near Maitri Avenue Society Opposite Government Engineering College Motera Sabarmati Ahmedabad-380005 Gujaratto transact the following business; 1.To Consider and Approve Audited Financial Results of the Company as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March 2024 alongwith the Audited Financial Statements thereon; 2.Any other item with the permission of the Chair and Majority of Directors. Maitri Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve With reference to our intimation dated May 17, 2024, please note that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company that was scheduled to be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, is rescheduled due to unavailability of some of the Directors of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/05/2024) Outcome of 2nd (02/2024-25) Board Meeting of the Board of Directors Audited Results for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting1 Apr 20241 Apr 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting of the Board of Directors. Appointment of Internal Auditor of the Company
Board Meeting14 Feb 20247 Feb 2024
Maitri Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the December 31 2023 as per regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) regulations and other item with the permission of the Chair and Majority of Directors Outcome of Board Meeting of the Board of Directors (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)
Board Meeting7 Feb 20247 Feb 2024
This is to inform you under Regulation 30 and any other Regulation of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Board of Directors of the Company has conducted their meeting today i.e. on 07th February, 2024.

