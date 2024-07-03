Maitri Enterprises Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
7.34
7.72
6.31
5.94
3.27
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
7.34
7.72
6.31
5.94
3.27
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.08
0
0.02
0.18
0.01
Total Income
7.43
7.72
6.33
6.12
3.28
Total Expenditure
6.4
7.45
6.49
5.68
3.2
PBIDT
1.03
0.27
-0.15
0.44
0.08
Interest
0.42
0.04
0.44
0.15
0.07
PBDT
0.62
0.23
-0.6
0.29
0.02
Depreciation
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.01
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.17
0.06
-0.15
0.19
0
Deferred Tax
-0.01
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.43
0.15
-0.46
0.09
0
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.43
0.15
-0.46
0.09
0
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.43
0.15
-0.46
0.09
0
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.99
0.33
-1.05
0.2
0.01
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
4.4
4.4
4.4
4.4
4.4
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
14.03
3.49
-2.37
7.4
2.44
PBDTM(%)
8.44
2.97
-9.5
4.88
0.61
PATM(%)
5.85
1.94
-7.29
1.51
0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.