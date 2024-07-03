iifl-logo-icon 1
Maitri Enterprises Ltd Quarterly Results

23.8
(-3.84%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

7.34

7.72

6.31

5.94

3.27

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

7.34

7.72

6.31

5.94

3.27

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.08

0

0.02

0.18

0.01

Total Income

7.43

7.72

6.33

6.12

3.28

Total Expenditure

6.4

7.45

6.49

5.68

3.2

PBIDT

1.03

0.27

-0.15

0.44

0.08

Interest

0.42

0.04

0.44

0.15

0.07

PBDT

0.62

0.23

-0.6

0.29

0.02

Depreciation

0.02

0.02

0.02

0.02

0.01

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.17

0.06

-0.15

0.19

0

Deferred Tax

-0.01

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.43

0.15

-0.46

0.09

0

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.43

0.15

-0.46

0.09

0

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.43

0.15

-0.46

0.09

0

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.99

0.33

-1.05

0.2

0.01

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

4.4

4.4

4.4

4.4

4.4

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

14.03

3.49

-2.37

7.4

2.44

PBDTM(%)

8.44

2.97

-9.5

4.88

0.61

PATM(%)

5.85

1.94

-7.29

1.51

0

