Maitri Enterprises Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

23.8
(-3.84%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:43:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

4.55

6.66

0.68

0.64

yoy growth (%)

-31.66

872.27

7.08

102.52

Raw materials

-3.6

-6.15

-0.48

-0.43

As % of sales

79.1

92.33

70.38

68.48

Employee costs

-0.44

-0.27

-0.13

-0.12

As % of sales

9.81

4.09

19.76

19.25

Other costs

-0.41

-0.24

-0.11

-0.13

As % of sales (Other Cost)

9.02

3.72

17.25

21.71

Operating profit

0.09

-0.01

-0.05

-0.06

OPM

2.06

-0.15

-7.39

-9.45

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.03

-0.01

-0.01

Interest expense

-0.02

-0.01

0

0

Other income

0.08

0.26

0.09

0.09

Profit before tax

0.1

0.21

0.03

0.02

Taxes

-0.03

-0.04

0

0

Tax rate

-33.43

-22.87

-25.28

-14.86

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.07

0.16

0.02

0.01

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.07

0.16

0.02

0.01

yoy growth (%)

-55.81

604.05

34.9

638.31

NPM

1.58

2.44

3.37

2.68

