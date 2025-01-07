Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
4.55
6.66
0.68
0.64
yoy growth (%)
-31.66
872.27
7.08
102.52
Raw materials
-3.6
-6.15
-0.48
-0.43
As % of sales
79.1
92.33
70.38
68.48
Employee costs
-0.44
-0.27
-0.13
-0.12
As % of sales
9.81
4.09
19.76
19.25
Other costs
-0.41
-0.24
-0.11
-0.13
As % of sales (Other Cost)
9.02
3.72
17.25
21.71
Operating profit
0.09
-0.01
-0.05
-0.06
OPM
2.06
-0.15
-7.39
-9.45
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.03
-0.01
-0.01
Interest expense
-0.02
-0.01
0
0
Other income
0.08
0.26
0.09
0.09
Profit before tax
0.1
0.21
0.03
0.02
Taxes
-0.03
-0.04
0
0
Tax rate
-33.43
-22.87
-25.28
-14.86
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.07
0.16
0.02
0.01
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.07
0.16
0.02
0.01
yoy growth (%)
-55.81
604.05
34.9
638.31
NPM
1.58
2.44
3.37
2.68
