Maitri Enterprises Ltd Annually Results

24.72
(4.97%)
Jan 9, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

19.01

13.33

20.09

4.55

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

19.01

13.33

20.09

4.55

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.13

0.11

0.06

0.09

Total Income

19.14

13.44

20.15

4.64

Total Expenditure

18.76

12.83

19.4

4.46

PBIDT

0.38

0.61

0.75

0.18

Interest

0.73

0.37

0.32

0.02

PBDT

-0.35

0.24

0.43

0.15

Depreciation

0.06

0.07

0.09

0.05

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.04

0.17

0.12

0.04

Deferred Tax

0

-0.01

-0.01

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.45

0

0.23

0.07

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.45

0

0.23

0.07

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.45

0

0.23

0.07

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-1.02

-0.01

0.84

0.38

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

4.4

4.4

4.4

1.9

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

1.99

4.57

3.73

3.95

PBDTM(%)

-1.84

1.8

2.14

3.29

PATM(%)

-2.36

0

1.14

1.53

