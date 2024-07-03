Maitri Enterprises Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
19.01
13.33
20.09
4.55
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
19.01
13.33
20.09
4.55
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.13
0.11
0.06
0.09
Total Income
19.14
13.44
20.15
4.64
Total Expenditure
18.76
12.83
19.4
4.46
PBIDT
0.38
0.61
0.75
0.18
Interest
0.73
0.37
0.32
0.02
PBDT
-0.35
0.24
0.43
0.15
Depreciation
0.06
0.07
0.09
0.05
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.04
0.17
0.12
0.04
Deferred Tax
0
-0.01
-0.01
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.45
0
0.23
0.07
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.45
0
0.23
0.07
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.45
0
0.23
0.07
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-1.02
-0.01
0.84
0.38
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
4.4
4.4
4.4
1.9
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
1.99
4.57
3.73
3.95
PBDTM(%)
-1.84
1.8
2.14
3.29
PATM(%)
-2.36
0
1.14
1.53
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.