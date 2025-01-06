Maitri Enterprises Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.1
0.21
0.03
0.02
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.03
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
-0.03
-0.04
0
0
Working capital
0.22
-0.77
0.02
0.03
Other operating items
Operating
0.24
-0.64
0.02
0.03
Capital expenditure
0.16
0.11
0.01
0
Free cash flow
0.4
-0.53
0.03
0.03
Equity raised
0.13
-0.19
-0.25
-0.28
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.51
0.11
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1.05
-0.61
-0.21
-0.25
