Maitri Enterprises Ltd Summary

Maitri Enterprises Ltd (Formerly known as Parth Aluminium Ltd), was incorporated in 1991. The Company, led by Mr. Rameshlal Ambwani and team has rich experience in the field of Pharmaceutical Industry in Gujarat. The Company is engaged in trading of pharmaceuticals products mainly medicine.The Company started its business operation in the field of Green House and Poly House in 2012-13. The Company acquired 100% stake in BSA Marketing Pvt. Ltd on 08 December, 2021 and hence it became Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company in 2021-22.The year 2023 was a milestone year for the Indian Real estate sector with all-time high sales. The number of launches were increasing and touched a decade high last year, inventory showed a decline or stability across Tier-1 cities, indicating a healthy demand momentum.The Company is gaining experience in distribution of pharmaceutical products and strengthening its network and that will create a good business opportunity in coming years. Further, the trading and distribution of pharmaceutical products are getting competitive due to new players, online pharma companies, established pharma manufacturing companies are also entering into big city markets directly through their own network and that makes the pressure on margin. It is trying to create its own strong space to meet with any emerging competition in the sector.