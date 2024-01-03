Independent Auditors Report on Restated Financial Statements

To

The Board of Directors,

Manas Polymers and Energies Limited

Plot No.03, Baraghata Industrial Area.

Jhansi Road, Gird, Gwalior.

Madhya Pradesh - 474001, India

I. We have examined the restated financial information of Manas Polymers and Energies Limited (hereinafter referred to as “the Company” or “the Issuer”), as at March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and financial information of the proprietorship business of Anju Bhadauria, one of the Promoters of the Issuer, for the period from April 1, 2023 to January 24, 2024, Financial year ended March 31, 2023 and March 31,2022, which comprise of the Restated Statement of Assets And Liabilities, Restated Statement of Profit and Loss, Restated Cash Flow Statement and the summary statement of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (collectively referred to as the “Restated Financial Information” or “Restated Financial Statements”) annexed to this report and initiated by us for identification purposes. These restated financial statements have been prepared by the management of the Company and approved by the board of directors at their meeting in connection with the proposed Initial Public Offering (IPO) on EMI3RGE Platform of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (“NSE”) of the Company.

2. These restated summary statements have been prepared in accordance with the requirements of:

(i) sub-clauses (i) and (iii) of clause (b) of sub-section (1) of section 26 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) read with Companies (Prospectus and Allotment of Securities) Rules 2014;

(ii) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 (“ICDR Regulations”) and related amendments / clarifications from time to time issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (“SEBI”)

(iii) The Guidance Note on Reports in Company Prospectus (Revised) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (“Guidance Note”).

3. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the Restated Financial Statements for inclusion in the Draft Red Herring Prospectus/ Red Herring Prospectus/ Prospectus (“Issue Documents”) to be filed with Securities and Exchange Board of India (“SEBI”), relevant Stock Exchange and Registrar of Companies. Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh in connection with the proposed SME IPO. The Restated Financial Statements have been prepared by the management of the Company on the basis of preparation stated in Annexure IV to the Restated Financial Statements. The responsibility of the board of directors of the Company includes designing, implementing and maintaining adequate internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Restated Financial Statements. The board of directors are also responsible for identifying and ensuring that the Company coniplies with the Act. ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note.

4. We have examined such restated financial statements taking into consideration.

(i) The terms of reference to our engagement letter with the company requesting us to carry out the assignment, in connection with the proposed Initial Public Offering of Equity Shares on EMERGE Platform of NSE (“IPO” or “SME IPO”); and

(ii) The Guidance Note also requires that we comply with the ethical requirements of the Code ol Ethics issued by the ICAI;

(iii) Concepts of test checks and materiality to obtain reasonable assurance based on verification of evidence supporting the Restated Financial Statements;

(iv) The requirements of Section 26 of the Act and the ICDR Regulat ions. Our work was performed solely to assist you in meeting your responsibilities in relation to your compliance with the Act, the ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note in connection with the IPO.

5. Financial Statement for the year ended March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024 prepared in accordance with Accounting Standard, specified under section 133 of the Act and other accounting principles generally accepted in India by making adjustments for Indian GAAP as applicable to corporates to the audited financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024, as approved by the board of directors and financial information of the proprietorship business of Anju Bhadauria, one of the Promoters of the Issuer, for the period from April 1, 2023 to January 24, 2024, Financial year ended March 31,2023 and March 3 1,2022 which were prepared in accordance as per Indian GAAP as applicable to non- corporates.

6. Audit for the year ended March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024, was conducted by us & audit for the financial year ended March 31,2023 & 2022 was conducted by B.K. Shrivastava & Co.(Membership No.079591) There are no audit qualifications in the audit reports issued by the statutory auditors for the financial year ended on March 31, 2025, March 31,2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31,2022 which would require adjustments in the Restated Financial Statements of the Company. The financial report included for these years is based solely on the report submitted by them.

7. Based on our examination, we arc of the opinion that the restated financial statements have been prepared:

a) using consistent accounting policies for all the reporting periods.

b) Considering adjustments for prior period and other material amounts in the respective financial years to which they relate.

c) the extra-ordinary items that need to be disclosed separately in the accounts have been disclosed.

d) there are no audit qualifications in the audit reports issued by the statutory auditors for the year ended on March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 which would require adjustments in the restated financial statements of the Company.

8. In accordance with the requirements of the Act including the rules made there under, ICDR Regulations, Guidance Note and engagement letter, we report that:

(i) The “Restated Statement of Asset And Liabilities” of the Company as at March, 31, 2025, March, 31, 2024 and “Restated Statement of Asset And Liabilities” for proprietorship business of Anju Bhadauria, one of the Promoters of the Issuer, as at January 24, 2024, March 31, 2023, and 2022 examined by us, as set out in Annexure I to this report read with significant accounting. policies in Annexure IV has been arrived at after making such adjustments and regrouping financial statements of the Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described m notes to the restated summary statements to this report.

(ii) The “Restated Statement of Profit Anil Loss" of the Company for the year ended March 3 I 2025

and March 3 1,2024 and “Restated Statement of Profit And Loss" for propnetorsh. bus mess ot Anju Bhadauria, one of the Promoters of the Issuer, for the per.od from April 1. 2023 to Janua.y 24 0 4

and financial years ended March 31,2023 and 2022 examined by us, as set out in AnnexureII to this report read with significant accounting policies in Annexure IV has been arrived at after making such adjustments and regroupings to the audited financial statements of the Company, as in our opinion weie appropriate and more fully described in notes to the restated summary statements to this report.

(iii) The “Restated Statement of Cash Flows” of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024 and “Restated Statement of Cash Flows” for proprietorship business of Anju Bhadauria, one of the Promoters of the Issuer, for the period from April I, 2023 to January 24, 2024 and financial year ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 examined by us, as set out in Annexure III to this report read with significant accounting policies in Annexure IV has been arrived at after making such adjustments and regroupings to the audited financial statements of the Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in notes to restated summary statements to this report.

9. We have also examined the following other financial information relating to the Company prepared by the management and as approved by the board of directors of the Company and annexed to this report relating to the Company for the financial year ended March 3 1,2025 and March 3 1,2024, proposed to be included in the Draft Red Herring Prospectus/ Red Herring Prospectus/ Prospectus (“Issue Documents”).

10. The report should not in any way be construed as a re-issuance or re-dating of any of the previous audit reports issued by any other firm of Chartered Accountants nor should this report be construed as a new opinion on any of the financial statements referred to therein.

1 1. We have no responsibility to update our report for events and circumstances occurring after the date of the report.

12. In our opinion, the above financial information contained in Annexure I to III of this report read with the respective significant accounting policies and notes to restated summary statements as set out in Annexure IV are prepared after making adjustments and regrouping as considered appropriate and have been prepared in accordance with the Act, ICDR Regulations, Engagement Letter and Guidance Note.

13. Our report is intended solely for use of the management and for inclusion in the Issue Documents in connection with the SME IPO. Our report should not be used, referred to or adjusted for any other purpose except with our consent in writing.

For S S R V & Associates Chartered Accounting

Firm Registation-135901 W

Visfinu

Partner

Membership No.: 403437 Place: Mumbai Date: 21st August, 2025 UDIN: 25403437BMIPPF6325

M/S. Manas Polymers and Energies Limited ANNEXURE-1