Manas Polymers & Energies Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
4,234.2
|64.72
|54,237.3
|177.36
|0.8
|2,609.21
|392.51
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,373.3
|70.6
|37,757.95
|96.6
|0.27
|1,207.1
|133.8
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
208.15
|35.57
|13,154.11
|96.93
|1.69
|1,043.15
|96.35
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,195.85
|89.95
|10,840.4
|39.69
|0.14
|527.34
|183.87
Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd
SHAILY
2,246.7
|107.92
|10,479.14
|35.97
|0.09
|225.1
|107.97
