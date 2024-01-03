Manas Polymers & Energies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
Equity Capital
4.87
4.87
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
5.36
1.07
Net Worth
10.23
5.94
Minority Interest
Debt
10.71
11.88
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.23
0.23
Total Liabilities
21.17
18.05
Fixed Assets
12.68
7.4
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
Networking Capital
8.34
9.31
Inventories
6.99
4.86
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
5.65
5.85
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
4.37
1.41
Sundry Creditors
-7.17
-2.02
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.5
-0.79
Cash
0.14
1.33
Total Assets
21.16
18.04
