CREDIT !? FINCORP LIMITED

To

The Members,

Mangal Credit and Fincorp Limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

1. Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Financial Statements of Mangal Credit and Fincorp Limited (“the Company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31s1 March, 2024 and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the Financial Statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended (“Ind AS”), and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024 and its profit, total comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year then ended

2. Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements in paragraph 6 below of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (“ICAI”) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Financial Statements

3. Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters which, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and

4. Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for other information. Other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not Include the Financial

The Key audit matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter The Company recognises Expected Credit Losses (ECL) on loan assets under IND AS 109 “Financial Instruments” based on the Expected Credit Loss model developed by the Company. The estimation of expected credit loss on financial instruments involves significant judgement and estimates. Key estimates involve determining Exposure at Default (EAD), Probability of Default and Loss Given Default (LGD) using historical information and Management risk assessment of present underlying financial assets. Hence, we have considered the estimation of ECL as a Key Audit Matter. Our audit incorporated the following procedures with regard to ECL: - • Assessed the accounting policy for impairment of financial assets and its compliance with IND AS 109. • Obtained an understanding of the Companys Expected Credit Loss (ECL) calculation and the underlying assumptions. • Tested the design and effectiveness of internal controls over the completeness and accuracy information used in the estimation of Probability of Default (PD) and Loss Given Default (LGD). • Sample testing of the accuracy and appropriateness of information used in the estimation of Probability of Default (PD) and Loss Given Default (LGD) • Tested the arithmetical accuracy of the computation of PD and LGD and also performed analytical procedures to verify the reasonableness of the computation • Reconciled the total financial assets considered for ECL estimation with the books of accounts to ensure the completeness. • Assessed the adequacy and appropriateness of the presentation and disclosures in compliance with the applicable Ind AS.

Statements and our auditors report thereon. Other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report are expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the Financial Statements does not cover other information and we do not express any form of assurance, conclusion thereon

In connection with our audit of the Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, if we concluded that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

5. Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for

the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Companys Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process

6. Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Financial Statements

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) (I) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial control with respect to Financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Financial Statement may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work: and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Financial Statements

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

7. Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

(i) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive loss), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 3T-: March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31e: March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act,

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in Annexure “A”. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial control with reference to Financial Statements

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) The Company has disclosed the impact, if any, of pending litigations as at 31st March, 2024 on its financial position in its Financial Statements - Refer Note 34 to the Financial Statements;

ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses:

iii) The Company was not required to transferred any amount to the Investor Education and Protection Fund during the year.

iv) (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall :

• directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries") or

• provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to accounts, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall:

• directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or (ii)

• provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause

(i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under

(iv) (a) and (b) above, contain any material mis-statement.

(v) (a) The dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable

(b) The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

(vi) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts (to the extent records maintained in electronic mode) for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated through the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail features being tampered with.

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure “B”, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order to the extent applicable.

For Bhagwagar Dalai & Doshi

Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 128093W

Sd/- UDIN: 24124528BKCXGA9812 Jatin V. Dalai Place: Mumbai Partner Date: 07lh May, 2024 Membership No. 124528

Referred to in paragraph (i) (f) under the “Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements” in the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Mangal Credit and Fincorp Limited.

1. Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the “Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements of Mangal Credit and Fincorp Limited (“the Company”) as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

2. Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (“ICAI”). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

3. Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements.

4. Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that (i) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company: (ii) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (iii) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements

5. Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements may become

inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate

6. Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to Financial

Statements and such internal financial control with reference to Financial Statements were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024 based on criteria with reference to Financial Statements established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India,

For Bhagwagar Dalai & Doshi

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No, 128093W

Sd/- UDIN: 24124528BKCXGA9812 Jatin V, Dalai Place: Mumbai Partner Date: 07" May, 2024 Membership No, 124528

ANNEXURE“B”

to the independent auditors report

Referred to in paragraph (ii) under “Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements” in the

Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Mangal Credit and Fincorp Limited

(i) (a) (1) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment,

(2) The Company has maintained properrecords showing full particulars of Intangible Assets

(b) As explained to us, Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified at the end of the year by the Management, which in our opinion is reasonable, having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its property, plant and equipment. No material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification,

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of the records of the Company including registered title deeds, we report that, the title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the Lease Agreements are duly executed in favour of the Company) disclosed in the Financial Statements are held in the name of the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right of use assets) or Intangible Assets or both during the year

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of the records of the Company, no proceeding has been initiated or is pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder,

(ii) (a) The Company is Non-Banking Financial

Company (NBFC) providing loans and its business does not require maintenance of inventories. Accordingly, sub clause (a) of clause 3(ii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company,

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of rupees five crore in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the quarterly statements or returns filed by the Company with such banks are in agreements with the books of account of the Company,

(iii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made investments in, provided guarantee or security to companies, firms, limited liability partnership and other parties during the year. The principal business of the Company is to give loans. Accordingly, sub clause (a) of clause 3 (iii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company:

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedure conducted by us, we are of the opinion that the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans, during the year are not prejudicial to the interest of the Company, During the year the Company has not made investments, provided guarantee or given security:

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated. The Company, being NBFC registered under the provisions of the Reserve Bank of India and in the principal business of giving loans, there are instances where the repayment of principal and payment of interest are not as per the stipulated terms;

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the details of overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans given as at 3T-: March, 2024 are as below:

(Rs. in Lakhs)

Loans No of Cases Principal Amount overdue No of Cases Interest Amount Overdue Secured 18 15,38 130 38 96 Unsecured 26 37,49 8 0,97

In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, reasonable steps have been taken by the Company for recovery of the principal and interest,

(e) The principal business of the Company is to give loans, hence sub clause (e) of clause 3 (iii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company,

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not granted any loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment. Accordingly, sub clause (f) clause 3 (iii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company,

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the provisions of section 185 of the Act are not applicable to the Company, and the provisions of section 186 of the Act as applicable, are complied with.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposit or amount which are deemed to be deposits. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act. Accordingly, clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

(vii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in respect of statutory dues

(a) the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Duty of Custom, Cess and any other statutory dues applicable to it with appropriate authorities except advance Income Tax,

there were no undisputed arrears of outstanding statutory dues in respect of Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and other statutory dues in arrears as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable except advance Income Tax of Rs 141.39 Lakhs

the Company does not have liability in respect of Service tax, Duty of excise, Sales tax and Value added tax during the year since effective 01 July 2017, these statutory dues has been subsumed into Goods and Services Tax

(b) relating to Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute are as follows:

(Rs. in Lakhs)

Name of the Statue Forum where matter is pending Period to which the amount relates Nature of Dues Amount Income Tax Act, 1961 Commissioner 2017-18 Income Tax 99.42 (Appeals) 2021-22 Income Tax 0.53

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of the records of the Company the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessment under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowing or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of the records of the Company, the Company has applied term loans for the purpose for which term loans were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and the procedure performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company we report that no funds raised on short- term basis have been utilised for the long-term purpose.

(e) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examinations of the records of the Company the Company has no subsidiary, associate or joint venture. Accordingly sub clauses (e) & (f) of clause 3 (ix) of the Order are not applicable to the Company,

(x) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of the records of the Company the Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly sub clause (a) of clause 3 (x) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of the records of the Company, the Company has made allotment of eguity shares and convertible equity warrants on preferential basis in compliance with the provisions of the section 62 of the Act during the year and the funds raised thereon have been applied for the purpose for which it was raised. The Company has not made any private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year.

(xi) (a) During the course of our examination of the

books and records of the Company carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, no instance of fraud on or by the Company has been noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such instance by the management

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies, Act 2013 has been filed in Form ADT -4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) According to representation given to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of the books and records of the Company carried out by us, all the transactions with the related parties are in compliance with the provisions of section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable. The details thereof have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by Indian Accounting Standards.

(xiv) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion, the Company has internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the reports of the Internal Auditors, issued till date, for the period under audit.

(xv) In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with such directors and hence, provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable

(xvi) (a) The Company is Non- Banking Financial

Company and is required to obtain Registration under section 45IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and such registration has been obtained

(b) The Company has a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for conducting Non- Banking Financial activities and no business has been conducted by the Company without a valid CoR

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, sub clause (c) of clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no core investment companies as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India as a part of its group Accordingly, sub clause (d) of clause 3 (xvi) is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of the financial ratios, ageing and expected date of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and the management plan and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which cause us to believe

that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however state that this is not an assurance as to the future liability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts upto the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us the Company has fully spent the required amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and there is no unspent CSR amount for the year requiring a transfer to a fund specified in Schedule-VII to the Act or special account in compliance with the provision of subsection (6) of section 135 of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

For Bhagwagar Dalal & Doshi

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No. 128093W