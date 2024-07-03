Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹159
Prev. Close₹154.43
Turnover(Lac.)₹175.48
Day's High₹182.29
Day's Low₹152.15
52 Week's High₹169
52 Week's Low₹128.7
Book Value₹66.48
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)346.05
P/E23.94
EPS6.35
Divi. Yield0.39
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
23.82
19.31
19.31
19.31
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
103.52
92.63
86.61
80.46
Net Worth
127.34
111.94
105.92
99.77
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
18.55
-0.26
-69.38
84.36
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
99.2
110.21
79.22
143.41
237.78
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
99.2
110.21
79.22
143.41
237.78
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
6.14
6.14
4.61
5.79
3.43
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Meghraj S Jain
Independent Director
Ramanathan Annamalai
Independent Director
Ganesh Subramanyam
Independent Director
Sriram Sankaranarayanan
Non Executive Director
SUJAN SINHA
Executive Director
Nilesh Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Chirag Parmar
Executive Director
Hardik Jain
Independent Director
Vineeta Piyush Patel
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Mangal Credit & Fincorp Ltd (Formerly known as Tak Machinery and Leasing Ltd) was incorporated in December, 1961. The Company is emerging as a trusted non-banking financial company based out of Mumbai, Maharashtra. Presently, it is engaged in business of providing various type of loans to different type of customers. In 1962-63, the Company entered into a ten-year technical collaboration agreement with Fellows Brothers, Ltd. of England for manufacture of electric hoists and chain pulley blacks. Technical Collaboration Agreement was also finalised with Naylor Brothers, Ltd. of U.K., for manufacture of conveying equipment and Martonair, Ltd., of U.K., for manufacture of air hoists. In 1965-66, a technical collaboration agreement was concluded with Ursvikens Nekanisks Verkstads AB, Sweden, for the manufacture of press brakes and another collaboration agreement with Nuquip, Ltd., of U.K., for the manufacture of airline equipment like filters, lubricators, pressure regulators and automatic drain valves. In 1973-74, Government approved the collaboration agreement entered into by the Company with Fellows Stringer, Ltd., England, for the manufacture of flameproof electric hoists. In order to meet the needs of the expansion, a new plant was being set up at Vatwa near Ahmedabad. The cost of the plant was estimated at Rs. 40 lakhs. This factory was completed during 1974-75.In 2015-16, the Company allotted 70,44,075 fully paid up Equity shares of face value Rs. 10/- each through a bonus
The Mangal Credit & Fincorp Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹176.88 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mangal Credit & Fincorp Ltd is ₹346.05 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Mangal Credit & Fincorp Ltd is 23.94 and 2.22 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mangal Credit & Fincorp Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mangal Credit & Fincorp Ltd is ₹128.7 and ₹169 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Mangal Credit & Fincorp Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 4.19%, 3 Month at 12.49% and 1 Month at 6.68%.
