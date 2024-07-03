iifl-logo-icon 1
Mangal Credit & Fincorp Ltd Share Price

176.88
(14.54%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:49:57 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open159
  • Day's High182.29
  • 52 Wk High169
  • Prev. Close154.43
  • Day's Low152.15
  • 52 Wk Low 128.7
  • Turnover (lac)175.48
  • P/E23.94
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value66.48
  • EPS6.35
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)346.05
  • Div. Yield0.39
Mangal Credit & Fincorp Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

159

Prev. Close

154.43

Turnover(Lac.)

175.48

Day's High

182.29

Day's Low

152.15

52 Week's High

169

52 Week's Low

128.7

Book Value

66.48

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

346.05

P/E

23.94

EPS

6.35

Divi. Yield

0.39

Mangal Credit & Fincorp Ltd Corporate Action

10 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

13 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Aug, 2024

arrow

7 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.6

arrow

Mangal Credit & Fincorp Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Mangal Credit & Fincorp Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:06 AM
Sep-2024Aug-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.70%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 51.70%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 48.28%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Mangal Credit & Fincorp Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

23.82

19.31

19.31

19.31

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

103.52

92.63

86.61

80.46

Net Worth

127.34

111.94

105.92

99.77

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

18.55

-0.26

-69.38

84.36

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Gross Sales

99.2

110.21

79.22

143.41

237.78

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

99.2

110.21

79.22

143.41

237.78

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

6.14

6.14

4.61

5.79

3.43

Mangal Credit & Fincorp Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Mangal Credit & Fincorp Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Meghraj S Jain

Independent Director

Ramanathan Annamalai

Independent Director

Ganesh Subramanyam

Independent Director

Sriram Sankaranarayanan

Non Executive Director

SUJAN SINHA

Executive Director

Nilesh Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Chirag Parmar

Executive Director

Hardik Jain

Independent Director

Vineeta Piyush Patel

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mangal Credit & Fincorp Ltd

Summary

Mangal Credit & Fincorp Ltd (Formerly known as Tak Machinery and Leasing Ltd) was incorporated in December, 1961. The Company is emerging as a trusted non-banking financial company based out of Mumbai, Maharashtra. Presently, it is engaged in business of providing various type of loans to different type of customers. In 1962-63, the Company entered into a ten-year technical collaboration agreement with Fellows Brothers, Ltd. of England for manufacture of electric hoists and chain pulley blacks. Technical Collaboration Agreement was also finalised with Naylor Brothers, Ltd. of U.K., for manufacture of conveying equipment and Martonair, Ltd., of U.K., for manufacture of air hoists. In 1965-66, a technical collaboration agreement was concluded with Ursvikens Nekanisks Verkstads AB, Sweden, for the manufacture of press brakes and another collaboration agreement with Nuquip, Ltd., of U.K., for the manufacture of airline equipment like filters, lubricators, pressure regulators and automatic drain valves. In 1973-74, Government approved the collaboration agreement entered into by the Company with Fellows Stringer, Ltd., England, for the manufacture of flameproof electric hoists. In order to meet the needs of the expansion, a new plant was being set up at Vatwa near Ahmedabad. The cost of the plant was estimated at Rs. 40 lakhs. This factory was completed during 1974-75.In 2015-16, the Company allotted 70,44,075 fully paid up Equity shares of face value Rs. 10/- each through a bonus
Company FAQs

What is the Mangal Credit & Fincorp Ltd share price today?

The Mangal Credit & Fincorp Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹176.88 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mangal Credit & Fincorp Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mangal Credit & Fincorp Ltd is ₹346.05 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mangal Credit & Fincorp Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mangal Credit & Fincorp Ltd is 23.94 and 2.22 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mangal Credit & Fincorp Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mangal Credit & Fincorp Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mangal Credit & Fincorp Ltd is ₹128.7 and ₹169 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Mangal Credit & Fincorp Ltd?

Mangal Credit & Fincorp Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 4.19%, 3 Month at 12.49% and 1 Month at 6.68%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mangal Credit & Fincorp Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mangal Credit & Fincorp Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.71 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 48.28 %

