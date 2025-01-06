Mangal Credit & Fincorp Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
18.55
-0.26
-69.38
84.36
Other operating items
Operating
18.55
-0.26
-69.38
84.36
Capital expenditure
0
0.14
-0.08
2.06
Free cash flow
18.55
-0.12
-69.47
86.42
Equity raised
99.66
91.93
58.55
45.09
Investing
-1.36
-9.25
-10.41
34.05
Financing
20.6
49.09
132.46
147.39
Dividends paid
0.4
0
0.07
0.28
Net in cash
137.85
131.64
111.2
313.23
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.