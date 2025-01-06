iifl-logo-icon 1
Mangal Credit & Fincorp Ltd Cash Flow Statement

QUICKLINKS FOR Mangal Credit & Fincorp Ltd

Mangal Credit FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

18.55

-0.26

-69.38

84.36

Other operating items

Operating

18.55

-0.26

-69.38

84.36

Capital expenditure

0

0.14

-0.08

2.06

Free cash flow

18.55

-0.12

-69.47

86.42

Equity raised

99.66

91.93

58.55

45.09

Investing

-1.36

-9.25

-10.41

34.05

Financing

20.6

49.09

132.46

147.39

Dividends paid

0.4

0

0.07

0.28

Net in cash

137.85

131.64

111.2

313.23

QUICKLINKS FOR Mangal Credit & Fincorp Ltd

