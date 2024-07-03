Mangal Credit & Fincorp Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2019
|Sept-2019
|Jun-2019
|Mar-2019
|Dec-2018
Gross Sales
8.84
5.55
12.34
81.01
14.25
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
8.84
5.55
12.34
81.01
14.25
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.93
1.27
1.1
1.25
1.62
Total Income
9.77
6.82
13.44
82.26
15.87
Total Expenditure
4
4.7
8.45
67.27
3.8
PBIDT
5.77
2.12
4.99
14.99
12.07
Interest
1.53
1.65
1.74
3.82
1.88
PBDT
4.24
0.47
3.25
11.16
10.19
Depreciation
1.91
1.79
1.71
2.83
1.86
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.83
0.62
0.69
1.23
0.51
Deferred Tax
-0.46
-0.02
-0.17
-0.11
-0.11
Reported Profit After Tax
1.96
-1.92
1.03
7.22
7.93
Minority Interest After NP
0.5
-1.65
-0.29
2.74
2.81
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1.46
-0.27
1.32
4.48
5.12
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.46
-0.27
1.32
4.48
5.12
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.01
-0.99
0.53
2.32
4
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
19.31
19.31
19.31
19.31
19.31
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
88,60,544
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
45.88
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
1,04,53,442
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
100
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
54.12
0
PBIDTM(%)
65.27
38.19
40.43
18.5
84.7
PBDTM(%)
47.96
8.46
26.33
13.77
71.5
PATM(%)
22.17
-34.59
8.34
8.91
55.64
