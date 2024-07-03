iifl-logo-icon 1
Mangal Credit & Fincorp Ltd Quarterly Results

167.34
(-0.82%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:14 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2019Sept-2019Jun-2019Mar-2019Dec-2018

Gross Sales

8.84

5.55

12.34

81.01

14.25

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

8.84

5.55

12.34

81.01

14.25

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.93

1.27

1.1

1.25

1.62

Total Income

9.77

6.82

13.44

82.26

15.87

Total Expenditure

4

4.7

8.45

67.27

3.8

PBIDT

5.77

2.12

4.99

14.99

12.07

Interest

1.53

1.65

1.74

3.82

1.88

PBDT

4.24

0.47

3.25

11.16

10.19

Depreciation

1.91

1.79

1.71

2.83

1.86

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.83

0.62

0.69

1.23

0.51

Deferred Tax

-0.46

-0.02

-0.17

-0.11

-0.11

Reported Profit After Tax

1.96

-1.92

1.03

7.22

7.93

Minority Interest After NP

0.5

-1.65

-0.29

2.74

2.81

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1.46

-0.27

1.32

4.48

5.12

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1.46

-0.27

1.32

4.48

5.12

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.01

-0.99

0.53

2.32

4

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

19.31

19.31

19.31

19.31

19.31

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

88,60,544

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

45.88

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

1,04,53,442

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

100

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

54.12

0

PBIDTM(%)

65.27

38.19

40.43

18.5

84.7

PBDTM(%)

47.96

8.46

26.33

13.77

71.5

PATM(%)

22.17

-34.59

8.34

8.91

55.64

QUICKLINKS FOR Mangal Credit & Fincorp Ltd

