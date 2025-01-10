Mangal Credit & Fincorp Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
23.82
19.31
19.31
19.31
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
103.52
92.63
86.61
80.46
Net Worth
127.34
111.94
105.92
99.77
Minority Interest
Debt
138
87.3
29.32
13.99
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.01
0.44
0.21
Total Liabilities
265.34
199.25
135.68
113.97
Fixed Assets
15.23
14.93
14.51
14.4
Intangible Assets
Investments
14.28
15.6
16.81
15.47
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.75
0.42
0.42
0.37
Networking Capital
-6.74
-2
-1.1
-0.49
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1.7
1.84
1.36
1.97
Sundry Creditors
-0.75
-0.37
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-7.69
-3.47
-2.46
-2.46
Cash
15.5
11.5
1.57
0.48
Total Assets
39.02
40.45
32.21
30.23
