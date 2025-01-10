iifl-logo-icon 1
Mangal Credit & Fincorp Ltd Balance Sheet

161.41
(-2.20%)
Jan 10, 2025

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

23.82

19.31

19.31

19.31

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

103.52

92.63

86.61

80.46

Net Worth

127.34

111.94

105.92

99.77

Minority Interest

Debt

138

87.3

29.32

13.99

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0.01

0.44

0.21

Total Liabilities

265.34

199.25

135.68

113.97

Fixed Assets

15.23

14.93

14.51

14.4

Intangible Assets

Investments

14.28

15.6

16.81

15.47

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.75

0.42

0.42

0.37

Networking Capital

-6.74

-2

-1.1

-0.49

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

1.7

1.84

1.36

1.97

Sundry Creditors

-0.75

-0.37

0

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-7.69

-3.47

-2.46

-2.46

Cash

15.5

11.5

1.57

0.48

Total Assets

39.02

40.45

32.21

30.23

