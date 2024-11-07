Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 28 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results MANGAL CREDIT AND FINCORP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the financial results as mentioned under the captioned. Attached herewith outcome of the Board meeting dated 7th November, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/11/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

MANGAL CREDIT AND FINCORP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Attached herewith detailed intimation of Book closure.

Board Meeting 7 May 2024 30 Apr 2024

MANGAL CREDIT AND FINCORP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2023-24 and recommend final dividend if any for FY 2023-24. Outcome of the Board meeting is attached herewith. results are attached Board recommend a Final dividend of Rs. 0.60 (6%) per Equity Share for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, subject to approval of shareholders of the Company in the ensuing 62nd General Meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/05/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Feb 2024 22 Jan 2024