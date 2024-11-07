|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|7 Nov 2024
|28 Oct 2024
|Quarterly Results MANGAL CREDIT AND FINCORP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the financial results as mentioned under the captioned. Attached herewith outcome of the Board meeting dated 7th November, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|3 Aug 2024
|MANGAL CREDIT AND FINCORP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Attached herewith detailed intimation of Book closure.
|Board Meeting
|7 May 2024
|30 Apr 2024
|MANGAL CREDIT AND FINCORP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2023-24 and recommend final dividend if any for FY 2023-24. Outcome of the Board meeting is attached herewith. results are attached Board recommend a Final dividend of Rs. 0.60 (6%) per Equity Share for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, subject to approval of shareholders of the Company in the ensuing 62nd General Meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Feb 2024
|22 Jan 2024
|MANGAL CREDIT AND FINCORP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Detailed disclosure is attached herewith. The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Friday, 2nd February, 2024, have, inter alia: Considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023, along with Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. A copies of the same are enclosed herewith for information and record; Accepted the resignation of M/s. VAY & Associates as Internal Auditor of the Company with effect from 1st February, 2024 due to pre-occupation in other assignments; On the basis of recommendations of the Audit Committee, approved the appointment of M/S. Anand R. Chandak & Company, Chartered Accountants as an Internal Auditor of the Company with immediate effect. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.02.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.