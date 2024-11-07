iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mangal Credit & Fincorp Ltd Board Meeting

157.77
(-1.22%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Mangal Credit CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting7 Nov 202428 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results MANGAL CREDIT AND FINCORP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the financial results as mentioned under the captioned. Attached herewith outcome of the Board meeting dated 7th November, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/11/2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20243 Aug 2024
MANGAL CREDIT AND FINCORP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Attached herewith detailed intimation of Book closure.
Board Meeting7 May 202430 Apr 2024
MANGAL CREDIT AND FINCORP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2023-24 and recommend final dividend if any for FY 2023-24. Outcome of the Board meeting is attached herewith. results are attached Board recommend a Final dividend of Rs. 0.60 (6%) per Equity Share for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, subject to approval of shareholders of the Company in the ensuing 62nd General Meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/05/2024)
Board Meeting2 Feb 202422 Jan 2024
MANGAL CREDIT AND FINCORP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Detailed disclosure is attached herewith. The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Friday, 2nd February, 2024, have, inter alia: Considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023, along with Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. A copies of the same are enclosed herewith for information and record; Accepted the resignation of M/s. VAY & Associates as Internal Auditor of the Company with effect from 1st February, 2024 due to pre-occupation in other assignments; On the basis of recommendations of the Audit Committee, approved the appointment of M/S. Anand R. Chandak & Company, Chartered Accountants as an Internal Auditor of the Company with immediate effect. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.02.2024)

Mangal Credit: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Mangal Credit & Fincorp Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.