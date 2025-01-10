To the Members of MANGALAM DRUGS AND ORGANICS LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of Mangalam Drugs and Organics Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the statement of Profit and Loss, (statement of changes in equity) and statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us the aforesaid Ind AS standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended (hereinafter referred as "the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024 its

Loss including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report.

We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Emphasis of Matter Paragraph

Balances of Trade Receivables, Trade Payables, Loans and advances are subject to confirmation the final impact upon reconciliation would not be material.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of these matters.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significancein our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matters described below to be key audit matters to be communicated in our report for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

Key Audit Matter Auditors Response Revenue Recognition Refer to note 2 of the Standalone financial statements: Refer to Note 2.10 of the summary of significant accounting policies. The Company recognises revenue from sale of Active Revenue recognition being subject to the manual exercise of tracking the evidence of delivery and ascertaining the revenue recognition date against each invoice, we identified the Cut-off of revenue as a key audit matter Principal audit procedures performed: Pharmaceuticals Ingredients (APIs), Intermediates based on the terms and conditions of transactions which varies with different customers which define the timing of the transfer of control to the customer. For revenue recognized during the period near to the Balance Sheet date, it is essential to ensure that the control of goods have transferred to the customers. Dispatch of goods to the customers location happens from multiple locations including factories, warehouses and third-party locations. • Evaluated the Companys revenue recognition policy and assessed compliance with the Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS). • Obtained an understanding of the revenue recognition process and tested the companys controls around the timely and accurate recording of sales transactions including controls around the identification and reversal of cut-off sales. • Tested the access and change management controls of the relevant information technology system in which shipments are recorded. • Basis of the sales recorded during the year, performed a lead time analysis to arrive at the average lead time taken for transfer of control to the customers from the date of dispatch, • We selected samples from invoices recorded during such lead sales time immediately before the balance sheet date and obtained evidence of delivery to support the revenue recognition / reversal of revenue as the case may be.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual

Report, but does not include the financial statements and our Auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact.

We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, (changes in equity) and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of theAct.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an Auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

1. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

2. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances.

Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

3. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

4. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our Auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our Auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

5. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our Auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 the extent applicable.

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books adequate for the purposes of our audit.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profitand Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2015.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of theAct.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirement of section 197(16) of the Act as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has paid remuneration to its directors during the year.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our Information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Financial Statements refer note no. 41

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There are no amounts which are required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advance or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other source or kind of fund) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity (‘Intermediaries), with the understanding whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds which are material either individually or in the aggregate have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entity ("Funding

Parties"),with the Understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly ,lend or invest in other person or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries:

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representation under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of the Rule 11 (e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement. v. The Company has not proposed any final dividend in the previous year, in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable. vi. Based on our examination which included test checks and in accordance with requirements of the Implementation Guide on Reporting on Audit Trail under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31st, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software.

Further, where audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated throughout the year, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with during the course of our audit. The back-up of audit trail (edit log) has been maintained on the servers physically located in India for financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

The Annexure A referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the financialstatements for the year ended

31 March 2024 we report that: i. (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars Intangible assets

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the

Company has conducted physical verification of major fixed assets of its property, plant and equipment. In physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the Lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the Standalone financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, plant and equipment (including Right-of-use assets) or Intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) No proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder

ii. (a) The inventory, except goods-in-transit and stocks lying with third parties, has been physically verified by the management during the year. For stocks lying with third parties at the year-end, written confirmations have been obtained and for goods-in-transit subsequent evidence of receipts has been linked with inventory records. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were more than 10% in the aggregate of each class of inventory. (b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, from the banks and financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets; the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks and financial institutions are not in agreement with the books account of the Company

Quarter Statements filed to bank As per Books Difference Stock (a-c) Debtors (b-d) Stock (a) Debtors (b) Stock (c) Debtors (d) Q1 13,220.72 5561.66 12,381.98 5,207.27 838.74 354.39 Q2 14,009.68 3,597.30 14,052.73 2,898.77 (43.05) 698.52 Q3 11,733.23 2481.49 13,000.07 1,901.26 (1,266.84) 580.23 Q4 12,009.57 2794.35 12,363.98 2,794.42 (354.41) (0.07)

iii. The Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties during the year. The Company has made investment in a Company, in respect of which the requisite information is as below. The Company has not made any investments in firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties. a. During the year, the Company has not provided loans, advances in the nature of loans, stood guarantee or provided security to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(A) & (B) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, in our opinion the investments made during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company. Further during the year, the Company has not provided guarantees, security and granted loans and advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. c. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, during the year the

Company has not granted loans and advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

d. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, during the year, the

Company has not granted loans or advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

e. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, during the year the

Company has not granted loans or advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

Standalone

f. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, during the year the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iv. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examinations of the records of the Company, during the year, the Company has not given any loans, or provided any guarantees, or security as specified under section 185 and 186 of the Act. In respect of the investments made during the year by the Company, in our opinion the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act have been complied with.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Hence the directions issued by Reserve Bank of India in relation to sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act and the rules made thereunder are not applicable.

vi. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the order made by the Central Government for maintenance of cost records prescribed under sub-section 1 of section 148 of the Act and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have, however not made a detailed examination of the said records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete. vii. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion,

(a) The Company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities.

Further no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, employee state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, GST, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31st March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no statutory dues relating to Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, or Cess or other statutory dues, which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute. The following dues of Excise duty, income tax and Securities and Exchange Board of India Act, 1992 have not been deposited by the Company on account of dispute

Name of the statute Nature of Dues Amount (Rs. In Lacs) Period to which the Forum where dispute amount re-lates is pend-ing

The Income-tax Act, Income Tax 2.20 2017-18 Commissioner of 1961 Income tax Ap-peals viii. During the year, there are no transactions recorded in the books of account which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix. (a) During the year, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) During the year, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or any other lender.

(c) During the year, term loans availed from banks were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) During the year, funds raised on short term basis have not been utilised for long term purposes.

(e) The Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries as defined under the Act.

x. (a) During the year, the Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, clause 3(x) (a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures. Hence reporting is not applicable.

xi. (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii. In our opinion the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly reporting under clause 3(xii)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable

xiii. As per information and explanation given to us all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of

Companies Act and the details have been disclosed in notes to the financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) The Company has an internal audit system which has been conducted by the Independent Chartered Accountants which is in commensurate with the size and nature of its Business.

(b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued by him, till date of the audit report for the period under audit have been considered by us. xv. The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him, as per referred to in section 192 of the Act.

xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi) (a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi) (b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi) (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group does not have any CIC. Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xvi) (d) are not applicable.

xvii. The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

Also refer to the Other Information paragraph of our main audit report which explains that the other information comprising the information included in Companys annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report. xx. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Act pursuant to any project other than ongoing projects. Accordingly, clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable. The Company has complied the provisions under section 135 of the Act. Hence there are no unspent amount to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Act.

Standalone

Annexure - B to the Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Mangalam Drugs and Organics Limited. ("The Company") as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsibleforestablishingandmaintaininginternalfinancialcontrols based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI).These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financialcontrols that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion financialcontrols over financialreporting based on our audit. We conducted theCompanysinternal our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those

Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financialreporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the Auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to Company provide basisfor our audit opinion onthe s internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of theassetsoftheCompany;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financialcontrols over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that theinternalfinancialcontrol over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations give to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls systemoverfinancialreporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal controloverfinancialreporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.