Summary

Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd was formerly incorporated on April 18, 1972 as a private limited company with the name Advent Pharma Pvt Ltd. On July 1, 1997, the Company changed their name from Advent Pharma Pvt Ltd to Mangalam Drugs and Organics Pvt Ltd. Thereafter, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed from Advent Pharma Ltd to Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd on August 10, 2001. The company was promoted by Dhoot family. The company was established with a view to set up a plant for manufacture of organic and inorganic chemicals.The company is engaged in the manufacturing of chemicals, such as active pharma ingredients (API) perfumery, disperse dye intermediates, bulk drugs and bulk drugs intermediates. The company has their manufacturing facilities at Vapi in Gujarat and Sangamner in Maharashtra. They also have an in-house Research and Development (R&D) Base. Their products include chloroquine phosphate I.P., aluminum chloride anhydrous, and dyes and intermediaries.In April 1, 1996 three other group companies, namely Mangalam Organics Pvt Ltd, Shree Mangalam Pharma Pvt Ltd and Mangalam Rasayan Pvt Ltd were amalgamated with the company. In the year 1999, the company launched a new product namely, Nimesulide. In the year 2001, they launched two new products namely Amodiaquine Hydrochloride and Amodiaquine. In the year 2003-2004, the bulk drug production capacity of the Company was increased from 350 MTPA to 600 MTPA. During th

