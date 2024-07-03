iifl-logo-icon 1
Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd Share Price

116.1
(-2.38%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:59:13 AM

  • Open115.6
  • Day's High118.86
  • 52 Wk High144.99
  • Prev. Close118.93
  • Day's Low115.6
  • 52 Wk Low 90.8
  • Turnover (lac)9.71
  • P/E19.89
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value93.33
  • EPS5.95
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)183.77
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

115.6

Prev. Close

118.93

Turnover(Lac.)

9.71

Day's High

118.86

Day's Low

115.6

52 Week's High

144.99

52 Week's Low

90.8

Book Value

93.33

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

183.77

P/E

19.89

EPS

5.95

Divi. Yield

0

Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd Corporate Action

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:17 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.30%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 50.30%

Non-Promoter- 0.11%

Institutions: 0.11%

Non-Institutions: 49.58%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.83

15.83

15.83

15.83

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

126.52

136.13

134.73

114.96

Net Worth

142.35

151.96

150.56

130.79

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

380.14

282.35

279.37

302.88

yoy growth (%)

34.63

1.06

-7.76

2.66

Raw materials

-251.78

-195.34

-163.36

-197.47

As % of sales

66.23

69.18

58.47

65.19

Employee costs

-29.87

-26.04

-22.98

-19.07

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

39.51

6.25

29.34

31.18

Depreciation

-9.17

-8.21

-6.56

-5

Tax paid

-11.54

2

-9.45

-8.9

Working capital

27.78

-24.07

15.15

-3.81

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

34.63

1.06

-7.76

2.66

Op profit growth

124.95

-49.44

2.07

22.36

EBIT growth

193.24

-59.49

-0.21

23.74

Net profit growth

238.93

-58.5

-10.7

38.93

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

367.35

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

367.35

Other Operating Income

1.24

Other Income

0.1

View Annually Results

Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Govardhan M Dhoot

Whole-time Director

Brijmohan Dhoot

Independent Director

Rukmesh P. Dhandhania

Independent Director

Nidhi S. Mundada

Independent Director

Praveen Saxena

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Jayant Barde

Director

Rakesh K. Milwani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd

Summary

Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd was formerly incorporated on April 18, 1972 as a private limited company with the name Advent Pharma Pvt Ltd. On July 1, 1997, the Company changed their name from Advent Pharma Pvt Ltd to Mangalam Drugs and Organics Pvt Ltd. Thereafter, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed from Advent Pharma Ltd to Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd on August 10, 2001. The company was promoted by Dhoot family. The company was established with a view to set up a plant for manufacture of organic and inorganic chemicals.The company is engaged in the manufacturing of chemicals, such as active pharma ingredients (API) perfumery, disperse dye intermediates, bulk drugs and bulk drugs intermediates. The company has their manufacturing facilities at Vapi in Gujarat and Sangamner in Maharashtra. They also have an in-house Research and Development (R&D) Base. Their products include chloroquine phosphate I.P., aluminum chloride anhydrous, and dyes and intermediaries.In April 1, 1996 three other group companies, namely Mangalam Organics Pvt Ltd, Shree Mangalam Pharma Pvt Ltd and Mangalam Rasayan Pvt Ltd were amalgamated with the company. In the year 1999, the company launched a new product namely, Nimesulide. In the year 2001, they launched two new products namely Amodiaquine Hydrochloride and Amodiaquine. In the year 2003-2004, the bulk drug production capacity of the Company was increased from 350 MTPA to 600 MTPA. During th
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd share price today?

The Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹116.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd is ₹183.77 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd is 19.89 and 1.27 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd is ₹90.8 and ₹144.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd?

Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.27%, 3 Years at -4.79%, 1 Year at 17.40%, 6 Month at 12.39%, 3 Month at -3.24% and 1 Month at -1.08%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 50.30 %
Institutions - 0.12 %
Public - 49.58 %

