SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹115.6
Prev. Close₹118.93
Turnover(Lac.)₹9.71
Day's High₹118.86
Day's Low₹115.6
52 Week's High₹144.99
52 Week's Low₹90.8
Book Value₹93.33
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)183.77
P/E19.89
EPS5.95
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.83
15.83
15.83
15.83
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
126.52
136.13
134.73
114.96
Net Worth
142.35
151.96
150.56
130.79
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
380.14
282.35
279.37
302.88
yoy growth (%)
34.63
1.06
-7.76
2.66
Raw materials
-251.78
-195.34
-163.36
-197.47
As % of sales
66.23
69.18
58.47
65.19
Employee costs
-29.87
-26.04
-22.98
-19.07
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
39.51
6.25
29.34
31.18
Depreciation
-9.17
-8.21
-6.56
-5
Tax paid
-11.54
2
-9.45
-8.9
Working capital
27.78
-24.07
15.15
-3.81
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
34.63
1.06
-7.76
2.66
Op profit growth
124.95
-49.44
2.07
22.36
EBIT growth
193.24
-59.49
-0.21
23.74
Net profit growth
238.93
-58.5
-10.7
38.93
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
367.35
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
367.35
Other Operating Income
1.24
Other Income
0.1
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Govardhan M Dhoot
Whole-time Director
Brijmohan Dhoot
Independent Director
Rukmesh P. Dhandhania
Independent Director
Nidhi S. Mundada
Independent Director
Praveen Saxena
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Jayant Barde
Director
Rakesh K. Milwani
Reports by Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd
Summary
Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd was formerly incorporated on April 18, 1972 as a private limited company with the name Advent Pharma Pvt Ltd. On July 1, 1997, the Company changed their name from Advent Pharma Pvt Ltd to Mangalam Drugs and Organics Pvt Ltd. Thereafter, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed from Advent Pharma Ltd to Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd on August 10, 2001. The company was promoted by Dhoot family. The company was established with a view to set up a plant for manufacture of organic and inorganic chemicals.The company is engaged in the manufacturing of chemicals, such as active pharma ingredients (API) perfumery, disperse dye intermediates, bulk drugs and bulk drugs intermediates. The company has their manufacturing facilities at Vapi in Gujarat and Sangamner in Maharashtra. They also have an in-house Research and Development (R&D) Base. Their products include chloroquine phosphate I.P., aluminum chloride anhydrous, and dyes and intermediaries.In April 1, 1996 three other group companies, namely Mangalam Organics Pvt Ltd, Shree Mangalam Pharma Pvt Ltd and Mangalam Rasayan Pvt Ltd were amalgamated with the company. In the year 1999, the company launched a new product namely, Nimesulide. In the year 2001, they launched two new products namely Amodiaquine Hydrochloride and Amodiaquine. In the year 2003-2004, the bulk drug production capacity of the Company was increased from 350 MTPA to 600 MTPA. During th
Read More
The Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹116.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd is ₹183.77 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd is 19.89 and 1.27 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd is ₹90.8 and ₹144.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.27%, 3 Years at -4.79%, 1 Year at 17.40%, 6 Month at 12.39%, 3 Month at -3.24% and 1 Month at -1.08%.
