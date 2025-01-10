Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.83
15.83
15.83
15.83
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
126.52
136.13
134.73
114.96
Net Worth
142.35
151.96
150.56
130.79
Minority Interest
Debt
105.64
88.55
87.91
69.71
Deferred Tax Liability Net
12.09
14.52
14.23
15.29
Total Liabilities
260.08
255.03
252.7
215.79
Fixed Assets
155.04
151.85
140.67
124.17
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.03
0
0
0.22
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.73
1.11
Networking Capital
103.99
102.12
109.34
89.69
Inventories
123.64
137.47
117.11
58.59
Inventory Days
56.25
Sundry Debtors
27.94
46.53
46.49
54.31
Debtor Days
52.14
Other Current Assets
49.48
21.08
22.2
26.22
Sundry Creditors
-83.05
-95.43
-54.55
-43.39
Creditor Days
41.66
Other Current Liabilities
-14.02
-7.53
-21.91
-6.03
Cash
1.01
1.04
1.95
0.59
Total Assets
260.07
255.01
252.69
215.78
