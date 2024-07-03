iifl-logo-icon 1
Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd Annually Results

115.32
(1.64%)
Jan 9, 2025|03:30:59 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

367.35

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

367.35

Other Operating Income

1.24

Other Income

0.1

Total Income

368.69

Total Expenditure

351.2

PBIDT

17.49

Interest

13.92

PBDT

3.58

Depreciation

14.65

Minority Interest Before NP

0

Tax

0.2

Deferred Tax

-2.2

Reported Profit After Tax

-9.07

Minority Interest After NP

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-9.07

Extra-ordinary Items

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-9.07

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-5.73

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

Dividend (%)

0

Equity

15.83

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

PBIDTM(%)

4.76

PBDTM(%)

0.97

PATM(%)

-2.46

