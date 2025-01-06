Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
39.51
6.25
29.34
31.18
Depreciation
-9.17
-8.21
-6.56
-5
Tax paid
-11.54
2
-9.45
-8.9
Working capital
27.78
-24.07
15.15
-3.81
Other operating items
Operating
46.57
-24.03
28.47
13.44
Capital expenditure
25.77
14.78
15.88
42.69
Free cash flow
72.34
-9.25
44.35
56.13
Equity raised
175.09
167.79
137.94
96.2
Investing
0
-0.02
-1.4
1.4
Financing
22.13
-8.39
10.39
15.72
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
269.57
150.13
191.28
169.46
