Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

112.74
(-5.20%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Mangalam Drugs FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

39.51

6.25

29.34

31.18

Depreciation

-9.17

-8.21

-6.56

-5

Tax paid

-11.54

2

-9.45

-8.9

Working capital

27.78

-24.07

15.15

-3.81

Other operating items

Operating

46.57

-24.03

28.47

13.44

Capital expenditure

25.77

14.78

15.88

42.69

Free cash flow

72.34

-9.25

44.35

56.13

Equity raised

175.09

167.79

137.94

96.2

Investing

0

-0.02

-1.4

1.4

Financing

22.13

-8.39

10.39

15.72

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

269.57

150.13

191.28

169.46

