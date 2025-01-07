iifl-logo-icon 1
Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

112.85
(0.10%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:39:54 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

380.14

282.35

279.37

302.88

yoy growth (%)

34.63

1.06

-7.76

2.66

Raw materials

-251.78

-195.34

-163.36

-197.47

As % of sales

66.23

69.18

58.47

65.19

Employee costs

-29.87

-26.04

-22.98

-19.07

As % of sales

7.86

9.22

8.22

6.29

Other costs

-45.17

-37.26

-46.16

-40.41

As % of sales (Other Cost)

11.88

13.19

16.52

13.34

Operating profit

53.29

23.69

46.86

45.91

OPM

14.02

8.39

16.77

15.15

Depreciation

-9.17

-8.21

-6.56

-5

Interest expense

-9.32

-10.4

-11.78

-10.03

Other income

4.72

1.18

0.82

0.3

Profit before tax

39.51

6.25

29.34

31.18

Taxes

-11.54

2

-9.45

-8.9

Tax rate

-29.22

31.99

-32.22

-28.56

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

27.97

8.25

19.88

22.27

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

27.97

8.25

19.88

22.27

yoy growth (%)

238.93

-58.5

-10.7

38.93

NPM

7.35

2.92

7.11

7.35

