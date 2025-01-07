Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
380.14
282.35
279.37
302.88
yoy growth (%)
34.63
1.06
-7.76
2.66
Raw materials
-251.78
-195.34
-163.36
-197.47
As % of sales
66.23
69.18
58.47
65.19
Employee costs
-29.87
-26.04
-22.98
-19.07
As % of sales
7.86
9.22
8.22
6.29
Other costs
-45.17
-37.26
-46.16
-40.41
As % of sales (Other Cost)
11.88
13.19
16.52
13.34
Operating profit
53.29
23.69
46.86
45.91
OPM
14.02
8.39
16.77
15.15
Depreciation
-9.17
-8.21
-6.56
-5
Interest expense
-9.32
-10.4
-11.78
-10.03
Other income
4.72
1.18
0.82
0.3
Profit before tax
39.51
6.25
29.34
31.18
Taxes
-11.54
2
-9.45
-8.9
Tax rate
-29.22
31.99
-32.22
-28.56
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
27.97
8.25
19.88
22.27
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
27.97
8.25
19.88
22.27
yoy growth (%)
238.93
-58.5
-10.7
38.93
NPM
7.35
2.92
7.11
7.35
