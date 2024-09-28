|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|26 Sep 2024
|4 Sep 2024
|We wish to inform you that 51st AGM of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, September 26, 2024 at 3:00 P.M. through video conference or other audio visual means, in accordance with the relevant circulars issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs and SEBI Please find enclosed Annual Report of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24 including Notice convening the 51st AGM. Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report of 51st Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 26th September, 2024 at 3: 00 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.09.2024)
